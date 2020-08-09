Roediger: COVID-19 has been ‘disastrous,’ for Dayton Art Institute, others. Fight continues.

That’s at least $1.25 million and could be more than $2 million. It’s a game changer and is not sustainable into the future.

One easy solution for anyone in our community to do is step up and help the DAI and these local businesses to increase revenue locally. Increasing small business revenue locally means more jobs and ensures we keep our dollars local and reinvest in our community.

Ultimately, buying and supporting local business is a really critical part of an economic recovery plan that we can all participate in and help with. This holds true for the DAI.

The Dayton Art Institute Museum Store will reopen to the public Friday, July 17 with new policies and safety measures in place due to the pandemic. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

There's no question that the museum needs the community's support now more than ever. We need you to support our Virtual Oktoberfest that just launched.

We need you to buy memberships, make a gift to the annual fund and purchase gifts from our Museum Store. We need you to come see our current exhibition Samurai, Ghosts and Lovers: Yoshitoshi’s Complete 100 Aspects of the Moon in a safe environment.

We need you to help spread the word about what a treasure this museum — your museum — is to have in our community.

The Dayton Art Institute has launched Virtual Oktoberfest 2020. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS /DAYTON ART INSTITUTE

We are the keepers of this collection and this building, but ultimately this is your museum. I

t’s your child’s museum.

It will be their child’s museum. What makes Dayton great is our incredible community.

People often think that their gift will not have an impact. Every gift and any level helps. Now is the time for those of us who can to step up and help keep the DAI great for us and for the next generation.

Michael Roediger is the director and CEO of the Dayton Art Institute.