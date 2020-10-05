Searching for your dream home? 2020 Parade of Homes to continue through this weekend

The Home Builders Association of Dayton wants to give homeowners the ability to find their dream home in the Miami Valley virtually or in person.
The 2020 Parade of Homes continues through this weekend and features 22 homes, available for purchase, from across the Dayton region from Lebanon to Tipp City. Those interested in these brand new homes will be able to view them through a 3D Matterport tour by Dayton Home Photo and video tours on buildingdayton.com, and through in-person tours from 4-8 p.m. every Wednesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 11.
The events are free and feature homes built by Diyanni Homes, D.R. Horton, Fischer Homes, HBS Development, Justin Doyle Homes, M/I Homes, Oberer Homes, Peebles Homes, Ryan Homes and Simms Development.
The prices of these homes range from $190,900 to nearly a million dollars and are move-in ready.
This event is sponsored by the Dayton Daily News.
To learn more about the 2020 Parade of Homes, pay a visit to the Home Builders Association of Dayton’s website or Facebook page.