Searching for your dream home? 2020 Parade of Homes to continue through this weekend

The 2020 Parade of Homes continues through this weekend and features 22 homes, available for purchase, from across the Dayton region from Lebanon to Tipp City. Those interested in these brand new homes will be able to view them through a 3D Matterport tour by Dayton Home Photo and video tours on buildingdayton.com, and through in-person tours from 4-8 p.m. every Wednesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 11.