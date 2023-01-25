Sledding in Dayton: Best place to go on a snow day like this

Combing through our archives revealed hundreds of sledding photos from the past decade.
Wherever there is a snow-covered slope, sled-riding thrill-seekers will find it. We’ve realized Dayton is actually a stellar place to slip, slide and get rosy cheeks all in the name of winter fun.
The most popular place in the Dayton area seems to be Community Golf Course, where kids flock at the first sign of ground-covering snow. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the outdoor experts at Five Rivers MetroParks ask that if people head to a sledding location and it seems full, to be considerate and move to different sledding locations.
“This helps avoid crowds,” said Lauren Lemons, Five Rivers MetroParks community outreach coordinator. “Additionally, visitors should follow CDC guidelines as it pertains to social distancing and wearing face coverings in MetroParks.”
Here are some of the best places we’ve found to go sledding in Dayton and the surrounding area.
⛄️ Indian Riffle Park
2801 E. Stroop Road, Kettering
Nestled behind Kettering Middle School off Glengarry Drive and Stroop Road is a beautiful sledding secret. The Indian Riffle Park hill is more of a mound, giving sliders more than one side to slide down. No obstacles with pretty smooth rides.
Credit: Chris Stewart
⛄️ Community Golf Course
2917 Berkley St., Dayton
After a wet snow and a few good runs where the snow gets packed so tight to the point of almost being ice, you have found “Suicide Hill,” right next to Hills & Dales MetroPark.
If you crave scary sledding adventures, then bypass all others and go to “Suicide Hill.” You may get a little bumped up, but you won’t be disappointed. (We recommend caution and common sense.)
Credit: Lisa Powell
Five Rivers MetroParks has three designated sledding spots:
⛄️ Englewood MetroPark
100 E. National Road, Vandalia
The sledding hill is located along the dam in the West Park. It’s steep, but there’s plenty of room to have multiple launches for races or stunt competitions. Use the 100 E. National Rd. entrance (US 40 at State Route 48) and follow the park road to the right for parking.
Credit: Jan Underwood
⛄️ Taylorsville MetroPark
1200 Brown School Road, Vandalia
Grass turf and no obstacles with a gentle grade makes for safe but long-distance sledding. The entrance is located on the east side of Brown School Road, south of U.S.40. This hill offers a smooth/bumpy ride down a slope of 30 degrees with a 400 to 500 foot run. Taylorsville MetroPark’s Sledding Hill’s entrance is on east side of Brown School Road, south of U.S. 40.
⛄️ Germantown MetroPark
6206 Boomershine Road, Germantown (just north of Manning Road)
It’s a little out of the way for many, but the big hill at Germantown MetroPark is well worth the drive. Located 20 minutes from Dayton, it is arguably the best hill in the MetroPark system for sledding.
Credit: Jim Noelker
⛄️ Wright Memorial Park
2380 Memorial Road, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton
The hill is an area favorite. Located off Route 444 on Kauffman Avenue next to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, this hill has great access and parking. The designated sledding area is a grass surface ranging from smooth to bumpy. The slope is approximately 40 degrees with a lengthy run of about 700 to 800 feet. Many great spots act as ramps for those who like catching air. The only real obstacles are trees, but they’re at the top of the hill — well out of the way of a good run.
The City of Dayton also has several parks with good hills:
⛄️ Washington Park, 100 N. Wright Ave., Dayton
⛄️ Bomberger Park at the corner of E. Fifth and Keowee Streets, Dayton
⛄️ Triangle Park, 1700 Embury Park Rd., Dayton
Did we miss your favorite go-to sledding spot? Let this reporter know at sarah.franks@coxinc.com and we’ll be sure to add it to the list.
