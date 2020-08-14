Sneak peek at the crispy, crunchy, craveworthy Bacon Week menus that launch this weekend

Apple-wood Bacon Pork Shank, $24: Sous vide pork shank topped with an Apple-wood Bacon, Cranberry and Apple Chutney served over cheesy smashed potatoes with grilled asparagus

Nueske’s Apple-wood Bacon Carbonara with Shrimp, $22: A twist on this classic dish from Rome. Creamy Pecorino Romano Sauce tossed with bucatini pasta and Nueske’s Apple-wood Smoked Bacon. Also available with Grilled Chicken, $18

Dessert

Maple Bacon Bread Pudding, $7

Drinks

Bud Light Special: $2 Bud Light Bottles or a Bucket (5) of Bud Light for $9

Archer’s Tavern

Archer’s Tavern Centerville: 9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville | (937) 401-1015 | https://archerstavern.com

Archer’s Tavern Kettering: 2030 E Dorothy Lane Road, Kettering | (937) 291-1015 | https://archerstavern.com

Pork belly potato skins with Southwestern ranch BBQ and sweet chile Brie and bacon jam wings

Buckhorn Tavern

8800 Meeker Road, Dayton | 937-890-3261 | buckhorntavern.biz

Bacon appetizer: Bacon Artichoke spinach dip with pita bread for dipping

Bacon BLTC salad: Romaine, diced tomatoes, crispy bacon, hot bacon dressing topped with cheddar cheese

Bacon cheesy potato soup

ULTIMATE Steak and bacon: New York Strip Steak filled with creamy crab meat, topped with crispy bacon, sauteed peppers and cheddar cheese

Bacon chopped sirloin: 8-oz chopped sirloin on a pool of creamy bacon sauce, crispy bacon on top, with breaded onion rings

Bucket of Bud: Four bottles Budweiser and Bud Light, $10

Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

893 East National Road, Vandalia | 937-890-8899 | www.bunkersbarandgrill.biz

Char-grilled beast burger (Wagyu beef, Boar, Elk & Bison) topped with Applewood smoked bacon with your choice of toppings (lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, mayo) served with chips and a pickle.

Chappys Social House

7880 Washington Village Drive, Dayton | 937-439-9200 | www.chappysocialhouse.com

Bacon Corn Chowder

Bacon, cheddar BBQ burger Bacon-wrapped shrimp dinner

Brown sugar bacon topped chocolate

16 oz. Bud Light Draught – $2.75

Hanks Local

2529 Patterson Road, Kettering | 937-254-7527 | hankslocal.com

Pork belly tacos, $12: Three roasted flour tortillas generously topped with deep-fried pork belly, house-made pico de gallo, lime crema sauce, lime-cilantro dressing, and fresh shredded red cabbage, and served with a side.

Pork belly salad, $8: A seasonal Nordic and spring mix salad combined with tender fried Pork Belly. Served with locally sourced tomatoes and onions and dressed with housemade dijonnaise.

The Florentine

21 W. Market St., Germantown | 937-855-7759 | www.theflorentinerestaurant.com

BLT: Double smoked, thick-cut in-house to 1/4-lb BACON for a BLT

PLT: 12-hour smoked pork-belly, thick-cut in-house for an upgraded PLT (like a BLT but even better!!)

Complete your meal with an appetizer of Fried Green Tomato, side of Corn-on-the-Cob and a 16-oz. draft Bud Light for $2

Available Dine-In and Curbside Pickup

Heather’s Coffee and Cafe

505 S. Main St., Springboro | (937) 550-9511 | www.heatherscafe.com

Princess Club $12

Nay Nay $10

California Wrap $12

Bud light buckets $10 & Bud Light pitchers $10

Mr. Boro’s Tavern

495 N. Main St., Springboro | 937-806-3105 | www.mrborostavern.com

Avocado Brushetta with Bacon, $10

House Bloody Mary’s with Peppered Bacon, $8

Linenman BLT Pizza $14

Boro Favorite Grilled Cheese $12

Bacon Week special with featured dishes only: Add a 22 oz draft of Bud Light for $3.50

Meadowlark Restaurant

5531 Far Hills Ave., Dayton | (937) 434-4750 | www.meadowlarkrestaurant.com

Double Down Bacon Burrito: Thick-cut, tender Pork Belly and smoky strips of Nueske’s Bacon combine with a slather of creamy frijoles, tomato rice, cheese and tomatillo salsa. Brunch-i-tize it with fluffy scrambled eggs instead of rice. Served with fries or vinaigrette dressed greens.

Hungarian Greasy Bread with Homegrown Tomatoes: An Old World campfire dish reformatted for today’s bacon lovers with a thick slice of rye bread grilled with Nueske’s smoky bacon drippings and topped with crusty slab bacon, thick slices of homegrown tomato, coarse salt and pepper and a smattering of chopped bell pepper.

Bacon Week Surf and Turf: Asian-braised Pork Belly and Seared Tuna Slices of flavorful pork belly are laid atop fragrant jasmine rice alongside slices of seared tuna for the ultimate dream team, with a bevy of garnishes including charred scallions, grilled shiitakes, shaved summer squash, Japanese-pickled cucumber, sesame mayo, and spicy chile crisp.

Bacon Banana Caramel Shortcake: Make a flaky bacon-studded scone. Warm it and split it, and spoon on sliced bananas in a deep amber bacon caramel sauce. Sprinkle on some roughly chopped bacon. Crown with a big cloud of toasted cashew whipped cream.

Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | 937-372-3202 | https://gotonicks.com

Korean BBQ Bacon Wrapped Shrimp-Served with an Asian Aioli Bacon Jammed BLT Burger: Hand-pattied burger with house-made bacon jam, smoked Gouda, lettuce and tomato on a marbled Rye with a Roasted Rep Pepper Bacon Aioli

Rip Rap Roadhouse

6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton | 937-236-4329 | www.ripraproadhouse.com

Bacon-wrapped jalapeno: Freshly sliced jalapeno, stuffed with seasoned cheddar and cream cheese. Wrapped in bacon and fried to perfection.

Bacon grilled cheese: A loaded grilled cheese with cheddar, provolone and goat cheese, bacon jam, strips of bacon and tomato on two pieces of Texas toast.

Bacon lattice burger: Our never frozen 1/2 lb. Black Angus choice beef burger topped with a bacon lattice, bacon jam, your choice of American, cheddar, provolone or pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles on a toasted bun.

Bacon pizza: Our pizza topped with a mozzarella and provolone cheese blend, bacon, fresh mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat cheese and a seasoned olive oil.

Ribs and bacon-wrapped shrimp: Three ribs smothered in our sweet and tangy BBQ sauce served with a skewer of deep-fried bacon-wrapped shrimp.

Sweeney’s Seafood Bar and Grill

28 W. Franklin St., Centerville | 937-291-3474 | http://sweeneysseafood.com

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp: 4 bacon-wrapped Shrimp stuffed with Horseradish and topped with House-Made Dijonnaise Sauce, $12

Bacon Bay Scallops: Fried Fresh Nantucket Island Bay Scallops tossed with Crumbled Bacon served in Boston Lettuce Leaves drizzled with House-Made Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli, $11

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus: 4 Fried Fresh Asparagus Spears Wrapped in Bacon with House-Made Chipotle Ranch Dipping Sauce, $10

Bacon Salmon Pinwheels: Peach Preserve Glazed Grilled Salmon with Bacon, Cream Cheese and Green Onions, $10

Bacon Pasta Carbonara with Cod: Broiled Cod served over Bucatini Pasta tossed with Bacon, Egg Yolks and Pecorino Romano Cheese served with Salad, $22

Bacon Wrapped Chicken Breast: Spinach and Pepper Jack Cheese stuffed Chicken Breast wrapped in Bacon topped with House-Made Barbeque Glaze served with House-Made Cheddar Bacon Grits and Salad, $20

Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon: Two 4 oz. Bacon-wrapped Filet Medallions topped with House-Made Gorgonzola Cheese Sauce served with House-Made Bacon White Truffle Mashed Potatoes and Salad, $30

House-Made Bacon Bourbon Caramel Brownie, $6

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | (937) 496-5268 | www.wheatpennydayton.com

DUCK YEAH: A white pizza with Provolone and Mozzarella, house-made smoked duck bacon and juicy local tomatoes, finished with caper dijonnaise, dressed arugula and Parmesan/Romano cheese.

SMOKE BURGER: We start with two in-house cold-smoked signature beef smash patties. The burgers are griddled with bacon drippings and butter, topped with bacon and white cheddar and laid on a toasted Kaiser roll with a smear of mustard-mayo, thinly sliced red onion and pickles.

ORECCHIETTE WITH BRAISED SLAB BACON AND CHERRY TOMATO CRUDA: Ripe, local cherry tomatoes are slowly heated in olive oil with coarse salt and sliced garlic until they burst open, spilling their juices. Orecchiette are shaped like little cups, and they catch all that juice as it mingles with thick-cut, crusty slab bacon and Parmesan cheese.

PEACH BACON GALETTE: A rustic tart made with flaky pastry and sliced peaches gets a savory hit of salty, ultra-smoky bacon, with excellent results. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.