Sounds of summer: Where to see music acts in the area

Here’s a look at concerts currently scheduled in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus areas.
DAYTON OUTDOOR CONCERT VENUES
Fraze Pavilion
695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
www.fraze.com, 800-514-3849
Recently announced: Hairball, July 22; Styx with special guest Night Ranger, July 23; Casting Crowns with special guest I Am They, July 28; The Menus, July 30; Daughtry, July 31; U.S. Air Force Band of Flight: Flight One, Aug. 4; Chris Janson with special guest Desert City Ramblers, Aug. 5; Trace Adkins with special guest The James Barker Band, Aug. 8; Shinedown with special guest Pop Evil, Aug. 10; Happy Together Tour 2021, Aug. 11; Foreigner with special guests Stranger and Eleventh Hour, Aug. 17; Get the Led Out, Aug. 18; Uncle Kracker, Aug. 20; Gladys Knight, Aug. 22; Boyz II Men, Aug. 25; Tusk (Fleetwood Mac Tribute), Aug. 29; Disco Inferno, Aug. 30; Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band with special guest Larkin Poe, Aug. 31
Hickory Hills Lakes
7103 Ohio 55, Fort Loramie
www.countryconcert.com, 937-295-3000
Recently announced: Luke Combs, Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson, Neal McCoy, Jameson Rodgers, Niko Moon, Drew Parker, Ashland Craft, Jess Kellie Adams, After Midtown, Wyatt McCubbin, July 8; Alan Jackson, Justin Moore, Riley Green, Lorrie Morgan, Bellamy Brothers, Jesse Keith Whitley, McGuffey Lane, Alexis Gomez, Ashley Best, Dallas Moore, July 9; Jason Aldean, Chase Rice, Hardy, Jo Dee Messina, Deana Carter, Flatland Cavalry, Lainey Wilson, Desert City Ramblers, Rayne Johnson, Clark Manson, Cole Ritter, July 10
J.D. Legends 85
85 Millard Drive, Franklin
www.jdlegends.com, 937-746-4950
Recently announced: Drive-By Truckers, June 26; Kid Kentucky, July 3; The Ultimate Doors, July 9; Blues Traveler, July 16; Red Not Chili Peppers, July 22; Tyler Booth, July 30; Randy Houser with Alexis Gomez, Aug. 6; The Prince Experience, Aug. 13; The Steel Woods, Aug. 14; Panama Van Halen Tribute, Aug. 20; Cadillac Three, Sept. 24; Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin Roots and Boots Tour, Sept. 25; Metallica Tribute, Oct. 1; Tantric, Oct. 8; Straight On: A Tribute to the Music of Heart, Oct. 9
Levitt Pavilion
134 S. Main St., Dayton
www.levittdayton.org, 937-333-8400
Upcoming: Scotty Bratcher Band, June 25; Farewell Angelina, June 26; Making Movies, July 8; Kyshona Armstrong, July 9; Nasty Bingo / Amber Hargett & The Who’s Who, July 10; Seefari, July 15; Sarob / Honey and Blue, July 16; Jamie Suttle, July 17; An Evening with Sinclair, July 22; LowDown Brass Band, July 23; Tommy McGuffey & True Worship, July 24; The Drowsy Lads, July 29; Reverend Horton Heat with The Hackensaw Boys and Kyle Eldridge, July 30; Big Sam’s Funky Nation, July 31; Adam Ezra Group, Aug. 5; Bassel & The Supernaturals, Aug. 6; Air Force Band of Flight: Flight One; Hometown Heroes Concert, Aug. 7; The Pietasters, Aug. 12; The Katawicks / Neo-American Pioneers, Aug. 13; Dayton Funk All-Stars, Aug. 14; Alvin Youngblood Hart, Aug. 19; Shayna Steele, Aug. 20; C Baccus & Co, Aug. 21; John King, Aug. 26; Nicky Kay’s Trio / Cherry Lee & The Hot Rod Hounds, Aug. 27; Southern Avenue, Aug. 28; John McEuen and the String Wizards Present: Will the Circle Be Unbroken?, Sept. 2; TBA, Sept. 3; Dayton Salsa Project, Sept. 4; K Carter / Mariah J, Sept. 9; The Repeating Arms, Sept. 10; Dave Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers, Sept. 11; Wright State Arts Live! A Celebration of Fine and Performing Arts, Sept. 16; Puzzle of Light / The Elements, Sept. 17; Ohio Players, Sept. 18; Matt Maher, Sept. 26
Credit: E.L. Hubbard
Rose Music Center at The Heights
6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
www.rosemusiccenter.com, 513-232-6220
Recently announced: John Fogerty, July 16; 3 Doors Down July 17; The Beach Boys, July 18; Brantley Gilbert, July 23; Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, July 24; Chicago, July 27; REO Speedwagon, July 30; Brit Floyd, July 31; Blackberry Smoke with The Allman Betts Band, Aug. 1; Billy Idol, Aug. 3; Keith Sweat, Aug. 6; Emmylou Harris and Los Lobos, Aug. 7; Harry Connick Jr., Aug. 8; Jason Mraz, Aug. 10; Lee Brice, Aug. 13; Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings with Mark Farner Trio, Aug. 21; Train with Vertical Horizon, Aug. 26; Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Aug. 27; King Crimson with The Zappa Band, Sept. 2; John Legend with The War and Treaty, Sept. 4; Incubus, Sept. 5; Collective Soul and Better than Ezra, Sept. 11; ZZ Top, Sept. 14; Tower of Power and Lettuce, Sept. 21; Brett Eldredge, Sept. 25; Alice Cooper, Sept. 28; Air Supply, July 16, 2022; Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos and Gabs Dixon, July 24, 2022; Ted Nugent, Aug. 11, 2022
DAYTON INDOOR CONCERT VENUES
BMI Indoor Speedway
791 E. Main St., Versailles
www.bmikarts.com, 937-526-9544
Recently announced: Slaughter with special guest Vixen, Sept. 11; Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses and Liliac, Oct. 2; Winger with special guest Firehouse, Oct. 16; The Guess Who and Orleans, Dec. 18
Nutter Center
3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn
www.nuttercenter.com, 937-775-4789
Recently announced: James Taylor with Jackson Browne, Aug. 4; Jeff Dunham, Nov. 18
Schuster Center
Second and Main streets, Dayton
www.ticketcenterstage.com, 937-228-3630
Recently announced: Johnny Mathis, Aug. 26; Straight No Chaser, Dec. 22
SPRINGFIELD CONCERT VENUES
Kuss Auditorium Clark State Performing Arts Center
300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
pac.clarkstate.edu, 937-328-3874
Recently announced: Diamond Rio, Oct. 7; Mannheim Steamroller, Dec. 20
Turner Pavilion in Veteran’s Park
250 Cliff Park Road, Springfield
www.springfieldartscouncil.org, 937-324-2712
Recently announced: The K-Tel All Stars, July 1; Griffin House, July 2; Tia Seay, July 10; Urban Jazz Coalition, July 16; The Sly Band July 22
CINCINNATI CONCERT VENUES
Aronoff Center
650 Walnut St., Cincinnati
www.cincinnatiarts.org/aronoff-center, 513-721-3344
Recently announced: Johnny Mathis, Aug. 28; Remembering James: The Life and Music of James Brown, Oct. 9
Bogart’s
2621 Vine St., Cincinnati
www.bogarts.com, 513-872-8801
Recently announced: Big Freedia x Too Many Zooz, Sept. 21; Watsky, Sept, 25; Tech N9ne, Nov. 4; The Cybertronic Spree, Nov. 5; Silverstein, Nov. 7; Jinjer, Nov. 9
Great American Ballpark
100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati
cincinnati.reds.mlb.com, 513-381-7337
Recently announced: Billy Joel, Sept. 10
Heritage Bank Center, formerly U.S. Bank Arena
100 Broadway, Cincinnati
heritagebankcenter.com, 513-421-4111
Recently announced: Michael Buble, Aug. 20
Credit: Donald Traill
ICON Music Center
25 Race St., Cincinnati
iconmusiccenter.com, 513-232-5882
Recently announced: Kem with Leela James, July 22; Foo Fighters, July 28; Jason Mraz, Aug. 6; Dropkick Murphys and Rancid, Aug. 18; Brad Paisley with Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe, Aug. 22; Trippie Redd, Aug. 27; The Roots, Sept. 3; St. Vincent, Sept. 7; Brothers Osborne, Sept. 9; All Time Low, Sept, 12; Coheed and Cambria and The Used, Sept. 14; Brett Eldredge, Sept. 17; Theo Von, Sept. 18; 311, Sept. 19; Machine Gun Kelly, Sept. 22; Mt. Joy and Trampled by Turtles, Sept. 25; Needtobreathe, Sept. 28; Earth, Wind and Fire, Oct. 1; Modest Mouse, Oct. 5; Andrew Schulz, Oct. 9; Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats with special guest Margo Price, Oct. 12; Lucero, Oct. 21; Andrew McMahon with Zac Clark, Oct. 22; Midland, Oct. 27; Brett Young, Oct. 29; Todd Rundgren, Oct. 30; Chris Lane, Nov. 5; Clutch, Dec. 31; Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy, Jan. 8, 2022; Erasure, Jan. 29, 2022; Foxy Shazam, Feb. 12, 2022; Colin Hay, March 29, 2022; The Flaming Lips, April 5, 2022; Brian Regan, April 30; AJR, May 10, 2022
Memorial Hall
1225 Elm St., Cincinnati
memorialhallotr.com, 513-977-8838
Recently announced: Paul Thorn with Scott Miller, July 29; Ambrosia, Aug. 12; Robben Ford, Aug. 14; Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Aug. 17; Judy Collins, Aug. 19; Jefferson Starship, Sept. 2; Neko Case and AC Newman, Sept. 3; Meshell Ndegeocello, Sept. 4; Asleep at the Wheel, Sept. 10; Robert Earl Keen, Sept. 15; Watkins Family Hour, Sept. 16; The Official Blues Brothers Revue, Sept. 17; Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, Sept. 18; Five for Fighting String Quartet, Sept. 21; Al Di Meola, Sept. 22; WindSync Innovative Wind Quintet, Oct. 3; Chris Thile, Oct. 5; Wooten Brothers Band, Oct. 12; Pat Metheny, Oct. 16; Bob Mould, Oct. 22; Del McCoury Band, Nov. 5
PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati
www.PNCPavilion.com, 513-232-6220
Recently announced: Megadeth and Lamb of God with Trivium and In Flames, July 14; Blackberry Smoke with the Allman Betts Band, July 18; KIDZ BOP Live July 30; Emmylou Harris and Los Lobos, Aug. 4; Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 6; Harry Connick Jr., Aug. 7; Counting Crows, Aug. 14; Alicia Keys, Aug. 20; Randy Bachman & Burton Cummings, Aug. 24; Buddy Guy, Aug. 26; Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons Sept. 9; ZZ Top, Sept. 12; Primus Sept. 18
Riverbend Music Center
6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati
www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220
Recently announced: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, July 13; Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick, July 15; Luke Bryan, July 22; Chicago Aug. 1; The Black Crowes, Aug. 3; Jason Aldean, Aug. 12; Daryl Hall and John Oates with Squeeze and KT Tunstall, Aug. 23; Maroon 5; Aug. 28; Zac Brown Band, Aug. 29; Kings of Leon, Aug. 31; Brooks & Dunn, Sept. 4; The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour, Sept. 8; Dead & Company, Sept. 11; Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair, Sept. 15; Thomas Rhett, Sept. 23; NF, Sept. 25; Dave Matthews Band, Sept. 28; Florida Georgia Line, Sept. 30; Dierks Bentley, Oct. 8; Lynyrd Synyrd, Oct. 9; Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show with Marcus King Band and Yola, Oct. 21
Taft Theatre
317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati
tafttheatre.org, 513-721-8883
Recently announced: Whiskey Myers July 29; Brit Floyd, Aug. 7, 8; Dermot Kennedy, Aug. 17; Sebastian Maniscalco, Sept. 11; Toad the Wet Sprocket, Sept. 18; Tower of Power and Lettuce, Sept. 22; The Mavericks Espanol World Tour, Sept. 24; Dawes, Sept. 26; Béla Fleck, Sept. 29; Chelsea Handler, Sept. 30; Boney James, Oct. 1; Leanne Morgan, Oct. 2; Jo Koy, Oct. 14; Whose Live Anyway?, Oct. 22; Crowder, Oct. 24; Jeanne Robertson, Oct. 28; Mat Kearney, Oct. 29; Joe Bonamassa, Oct. 31; Ledisi, Nov. 5; L.O.L. Surprise, Nov. 6; Bill Maher, Nov. 7; TobyMac, Nov. 9; The Lone Bellow, Nov. 10; Heather McMahan, Nov. 12; Home Free, Nov. 13; Tab Benoit, Nov. 14; Ben Folds, Nov. 18; Trey Kennedy, Nov. 19; Iliza Shlesinger, Nov. 20; Tommy Emmanuel, Dec. 9; Morgan James, Dec. 17; Straight No Chaser, Dec. 23
COLUMBUS CONCERT VENUES
EXPRESS LIVE!
405 Neil Ave., Columbus
www.promowestlive.com, 614-461-LIVE (5483), ext. 101
Recently announced: The Avett Brothers, July 23; Modest Mouse, Aug. 3; Brit Floyd, Aug. 13; String Cheese Incident, Aug. 15; Louis The Child, Aug. 19; Old Crow Medicine Show, Aug. 20; Caamp, Aug. 27, 28; All Time Low, The Story So Far, Movements, The Maine, Grayscale, Destroy Boys, Aug. 31; Lady A, Sept. 4; Jelly Roll, Sept. 10; Coheed and Cambria and The Used, Sept. 11; Bleachers, Sept. 15; Primus, Sept. 20; Dance Gavin Dance, Sept. 22; Glass Animals, Sept. 24; Simple Plan, New Found Glory, Sept. 25; Mt. Joy, Trampled by Turtles, Oct. 1; JohnnySwim, Oct. 4; Porter Robinson, Oct. 6; Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Oct. 10; Kevin Gates, Oct. 15; The Infamous Stringdusters, Oct. 22; In this Moment and Black Veil Brides, Oct. 30; Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Oct. 31; Tech N9ne, Nov. 2; Sylvan Esso, Nov. 3; Midland, Nov. 18; Chvrches, Nov. 20; Theory of a Deadman, Nov. 24; Coin, Dec. 10; Dillon Francis x Yung Gravy, Jan. 31, 2022; girl in red, Mach 23, 2022; Russ, May 23, 2022
Credit: Theo Wargo
Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena
555 Borror Drive, Columbus
www.schottensteincenter.com, 800-273-6201
Recently announced: Justin Bieber, June 29; Guns N’ Roses, Sept. 23; Dude Perfect, Oct. 14; Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 29 and 30; Lauren Daigle Nov. 11; Elton John April 12, 2022; Chris Stapleton, April 21, 2022
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus
www.nationwidearena.com, 614-246-3199
Recently announced: Eric Church, Sept. 18; Jim Gaffigan, Nov. 14