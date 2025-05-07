Things to do in Dayton this weekend | May 9-11, 2025

‘The Hearts on Fire Band’ at the American Czechoslovakian Club

When: 6- 10 p.m. May 9

Location: 922 Valley St., Dayton

Details: The American Czechoslovakian Club will host a live concert featuring music from the Hearts on Fire Band. Known for playing hits from the ’50s and ’60s, the band is made up of couple Linda and Ron Caldwell alongside Blake Ferguson.

Cost: $11 for non-members, $10 for members

Dayton Ballet Presents ‘Pointes of View’

When: 7:30 p.m. May 9-10

Location: Victoria Theatre: 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The Dayton Ballet’s upcoming performance will take inspiration from various styles of music and choreography from across the ages.

Cost: $5-$91.50

WWE SmackDown Live

When: 7:30 p.m. May 9

Location: Wright State University Nutter Center: 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn

Details: The WWE will be coming to Fairborn with SmackDown Live, with matches featuring wrestlers such as Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Damien Priest and more. This show is also a stop on WWE legend John Cena’s farewell tour. Tickets for this event are limited.

Cost: $70-$234

Learnmore Jonasi at the Dayton Funny Bone

When: 7:30 p.m. May 9 and 6:30 p.m. May 10

Location: 88 Plum St., suite 200, Dayton

Details: One of the biggest names in African comedy, Zimbabwean Learnmore Jonasi has performed across 15 countries around the world. The award-winning comedian will perform two sets this weekend at the Dayton Funny Bone. Both shows are only for those age 21 and older, and a valid ID is required to enter.

Cost: $25

Liars for Hire Live at Wings Vandalia

When: 9 p.m. May 9

Location: 7902 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton

Details: Wings in Vandalia will open its outdoor stage for the season with a performance from local rock band Liars for Hire.

Middletown Community Block Party

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 10

Location: Middletown Arts Center: 130 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown

Details: The featured attraction of this year’s Middletown Community Block Party is “Glass: Through the Lens of an Artist,” a glassblowing exhibit created by Darren Goodman. The event will also feature appearances from local food trucks and the bookmobile, live performances, hands-on activities and more.

Cost: Free

Healthy Kids Day

When: Noon-4 p.m. May 10

Location: RiverScape MetroPark: 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: The RiverScape MetroPark will team up with the YMCA of Greater Dayton to host an event dedicated to children’s fitness. There will be several activities throughout the day, including dance classes, arts and crafts, sports clinics and more. Guests will also have a chance to win several prizes.

Cost: Free

Hug the Earth Festival

When: Noon-5 p.m. May 10

Location: Lost Creek Reserve: 2385 Ohio 41, Troy

Details: Miami County Park District’s annual Hug the Earth Festival will feature a variety of activities for guests. These include a performance from the Banana Slug String Band, rock climbing, train rides, fossil digs and more. Guests will also have the chance to meet a surprise superhero guest.

It’s Gonna Be May Festival

When: 5 p.m. May 10

Location: Hidden Gem Music Club: 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

Details: Hidden Gem Music Club will bring back the It’s Gonna Be May festival this weekend. Named after a popular internet meme, the festival will feature performances from bands such as the Eyes of Your Enemy, the Mimics, Recurrence and Landfilth.

Cost: $20

Movie Party in the Park: ‘Night at the Museum’

When: 7-10:30 p.m. May 10

Location: Yankee Park: 7500 Yankee St., Centerville

Details: Yankee Park will host a screening of the Ben Stiller film “Night at the Museum” for guests this weekend. Before the showing, local food trucks will be in attendance. The film will begin at sunset. Registration is recommended, but not required.

Cost: Free