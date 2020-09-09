Thousands of shoelaces transformed into art for ‘We The People’

Beginning Friday, members of the community can view a new installation at The Contemporary Dayton (The Co) that combines three of the nation’s most important words with shoelaces.
Renowned artist Nari Ward’s work, “We The People,” is a 50-foot-wide wall installation that uses bright shoelaces to spell out the beginning of the preamble to the U.S. Constitution. It will be on view at The Co from Sept. 11 through Nov. 30.
Ward’s materials and methods draw inspiration from Jamaican folk traditions from his upbringing and his current home in the Bronx, NY — transforming everyday items into art.
Credit: LISA POWELL
“By pairing these everyday materials with one of our country’s most lofty and enduring ideas, he explores the ways in which this living document remains vital as Americans participate in a crucial election,” said Michael Goodson, guest Curator, former Senior Curator, The Wexner Center for the Arts, Columbus.
The work itself can be experienced 24 hours a day from the street outside as well as from inside the gallery. This exhibit will remain lit every night.
The Co has partnered with the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area to turn a portion of the gallery into a voter registration center. Registrations will be hand-delivered each day to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
WANT TO GO?
What: We The People, an exhibit by Nari Ward
Where: The Contemporary Dayton, 118 N. Jefferson St., Dayton
When: Can be viewed outside the gallery 24 hours a day. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday
More info: thecontemporarydayton.org