Tradition of the Thanksgiving newspaper continues

The Thanksgiving edition of the Dayton Daily News is more than another daily newspaper.
It signifies the beginning of the holiday shopping season, marks the tradition of mapping out the Black Friday game plan with aunts or uncles and, for generations, has served as a makeshift lap blanket for sleepy dads retired to the recliner after Thanksgiving dinner.
“Everything is so weird this year,” said Dayton Daily News editor Jim Bebbington. “I personally am clinging to every piece of tradition that I can, which isn’t changing. Our paper, I hope, is one of those things that helps our readers — that it’s there for them, in this way, every year.”
Readers out running errands Wednesday afternoon can pick-up an early copy of Thursday’s paper on newsstands everywhere in the Miami Valley. Subscribers will find their Thanksgiving newspaper on their doorsteps Thursday morning.
Though the term “Black Friday” has only been widely used in recent decades, poring over the holiday shopping ads with loved ones while the smell of Thanksgiving dinner hangs in the air has always been tradition.
At 92 years old, Dorothy Frysinger of New Carlisle begins reading the paper every morning and will carry it around the house with her until she finishes, just as her father did when she was a little girl.
Frysinger still fondly remembers her father reading the paper, cover to cover, as her mother, who “liked her space” in the kitchen, worked on making the perfect Thanksgiving gravy. If unfinished, the paper often found its way to the dinner table itself.
“Everybody was involved,” said Frysinger, reminiscing on younger family members looking through the Thanksgiving paper as she had as a young girl. “Everyone had their schedule lined up for all the stores to hit. I’ve gotten past that point (Black Friday shopping), but I know the younger people, they definitely had to use the paper because they had a strategy all lined up.”
Find the Thanksgiving Dayton Daily News on newsstands beginning Wednesday afternoon.