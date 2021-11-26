Uncover local treasures at Dayton museums on Museum Store Sunday

During the holiday season, the museum store sells historical toys, ornaments and home décor. Additionally, they also have a vast collection of friction toys and building kits, limited edition art prints, magnets and postcards.

The shop, located at 1000 Carillon Blvd., is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Parking is free. Phone: 937-293-2841.

The Museum Store at the Dayton Art Institute

Caption Do you have an art fanatic on your list this holiday season? Then make sure to visit the museum store at Dayton Art Institute. Featuring art gifts, jewelry, books, toys, and more, you're sure to find some unique items for under the tree. CONTRIBUTED

The shop carries items related to the permanent collection and special exhibitions. They have something for everyone — from a DAI magnet for $3.95 to a $6,000 Dale Chihuly Studio Edition piece of glass.

For those who don’t want to venture outside of the house that day, customers who spend over $35 on their online store receive free shipping.

Gift ideas: Acacia Wood Bowl with Flowers, Glass Hummingbird Ornament and the Water Lily Dangle Earrings.

The shop is located in the museum at 456 Belmonte Park Drive, North. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. There’s an online store at daytonartinstitute.org/shopdai. Phone: (937) 223-4278. Parking is free. Gift wrapping available.

Aullwood Audubon Nature Store & Gift Shop

Caption A variety of nature-related children’s gifts are offered at Aullwood Audubon Center’s gift shop. CONTRIBUTED

The Aullwood Audubon Nature Store & Gift Shop sells everything from bird feeders, houses and birding reference guides to high-quality toys that encourage active play and imagination, beautiful books for all ages, nature-inspired puzzles and games, personal care items made from natural ingredients, home décor and quality tools for gardeners.

On Museum Store Sunday, complimentary coffee and cookies will be available at the museum, and, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., an Aullwood naturalist will be there to answer questions about birds, bird feeding, snakes, turtles and more.

Gift ideas: Sterling free trade jewelry; nature-inspired pottery; beard oil and goats milk shave soap.

The shop is located at 1000 Aullwood Road and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Phone (937) 890-7360.

The Museum Store at the National Museum of the United States Air Force

Caption This U.S. Air Force v. U.S. Marine Corps Chess Set is made of durable glass and polyresin and available in the gift shop at the Air Force Museum. CONTRIBUTED

The Museum Store at the National Museum of the United States Air Force is well-known for its wide range of aviation and military-related gifts, like books and hand-carved display models, many of which are exclusive. The store also stocks apparel, drink-ware, jewelry and toys.

Gift ideas: 2007 Wright Brothers Lecture Series Signed Numbered 3 Panel Print; Aircraft Catalog with specifications and history of hundreds of planes found at the museum; freeze-dried Astronaut Ice Cream.

The store, located at 1100 Spaatz St, Dayton, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Gift wrap is provided. The store’s website is store.airforcemuseum.com. Phone: (937)-656-9286. Parking is free.

The National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center Museum Store

This museum store offers art, jewelry, books and other products reflecting the diverse cultural experiences of African-Americans.

For more information, call (800) 752-2603 or visit ohiohistory.org/naamcc. The museum is located at 1350 Brush Row Road, Wilberforce. Parking is free.

The Discoveries Gift Shop at the Boonshoft Museum

Caption The Discoveries Gift Shop at the Boonshoft Museum features plush animals. CONTRIBUTED

The store carries a wide range of items from plush animals to dinosaur and space-themed toys, T-shirts, mugs, science kits, rock and mineral specimens and more.

Gift ideas: Astronaut ice cream in a variety of flavors; metal detector robot; realistic plush otters, meerkats and sloths.

The Discoveries Gift Shop, 2600 DeWeese Parkway, Dayton, is open during regular museum hours: from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Website: boonshoftmuseum.org. Parking is free.