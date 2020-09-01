WORTH THE DRIVE: Admire hundreds of illuminated lanterns at Asian Lantern Festival this month

Bummed that you had to cancel your international travel plans? One Ohio festival could provide that multicultural fix that you’re craving — and give you a reason to get out of the house for a quick trip.
The Asian Lantern Festival, presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s and taking place at the Cleveland MetroParks Zoo this year, has become one of the most popular special events in the state, attracting thousands of guests per year. Guests can walk or drive through this year’s display.
This summer’s event in Cleveland has been extended through Sept. 20.
Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, guests will be able to see live acrobatic performances, juggling, dancing and colorful displays of lanterns on the Fifth Third Bank stage at the Cleveland Zoo. In its entirety, the Asian Lantern Festival features more than 1,000 illuminated lanterns with more than 70 never-before-seen displays.
Performances from entertainers around the park will be held nightly at 6:45, 7:45, 8:45 and 9:45 p.m. Each performance will last around 15 to 20 minutes.
Credit: Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks
While admiring the sights around you, be sure to grab some Asian food and beverages from vendors around the zoo, like local favorites Li Wah and King Wah. Some of the zoo’s regular concessions, like the Asian Highlands’ Kiko’s Kitchen and Pizza Hut will be open during the festival. The Beer Hut will also be selling Asian-inspired beer and Saki.
Now, for the first time ever, guests will be able to enjoy the festival on foot or from the safety of their vehicle. For those guests who opt to do the drive-through version of the festival, they are asked to remain inside of their for the entirety of the event. The guests who opt to do the walk-through version are required to wear a face mask and to maintain proper social distancing.
The Circle of Wildlife Carousel, Boomerang Train and 4D Theater will not be open during the festival. Additionally, trams will not be running during the event.
Tickets are $20 per person, $60 for a group four-pack and free for children two years of age or younger. Cleveland Zoo members are $18 per person and $54 for a group four-pack. For those purchasing their tickets on the day of their desired event, tickets will be $22 per person and $66 for a group four-pack. To ensure that the event doesn’t reach an unsafe capacity, tickets are scheduled in half-hour time slots from 6:30-10:30 p.m. every night of the event. Regular zoo admission will not give you entry to the festival.
To purchase your tickets to the Asian Lantern Festival, pay a visit to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s website.
WANT TO GO?
What: Asian Lantern Festival
Where: The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland
When: Wednesday, Sept. 2, Thursday, Sept. 3 and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Sept. 20 from 6:30-10:30 p.m.