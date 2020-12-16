WORTH THE DRIVE: Have yourself a western little Christmas at this replica old western town

During the warmer months, Dogwood Pass also provides a fun-filled visit that the entire family can enjoy. Its monthly Wild West Festivals include period stage shows, Old West shootouts, horseback riding for the kids, old-time photography and living-history exhibits.

Tickets to Dogwood Pass’ holiday show are sold only at the gate and cost $15 per person for those over 7 years old.

WANT TO GO?

What: Dogwood Pass’ Holiday Show

Where: Dogwood Pass, 722 Adams Rd., Beaver, Ohio (Pike County)

When: Dates and times vary week-to-week, so be sure to check the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dogwoodpassoldwesttown for updated information.

Cost: $15 per person; children 7 and under get in free

More info: dogwood-pass.com and www.facebook.com/dogwoodpassoldwesttown