WORTH THE DRIVE: Head underground for a holiday lights show in Louisville

Admirers of the bourbon capital of the country now have yet another exciting reason to visit. From now until Jan. 2, visitors to the Mega Cavern in Louisville, Kentucky, can fully explore one of only a few underground holiday lights displays in the entire world.
For Dayton residents willing to brave the elements for this unforgettable experience, the city of Louisville is only a two-and-a-half-hour drive from the Miami Valley.
Each year, the Louisville Mega Cavern is transformed into a winter wonderland with 17 miles of 900 lit characters and over four million lights.
Visitors to Lights Under Louisville drive their own vehicles through the attraction. Though photos of the impressive lights displays are permitted, visitors are not allowed to get out of their cars or stop at any point along the lighted route.
The Louisville Mega Cavern also offers a Christmas Express ride, a 30-minute daytime drive through the lights show in an open-top trailer.
The display will be open every day until Jan. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for Christmas Day, when the display will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. General admission tickets are $32.99 per standard vehicle (car, pickup truck, full-size SUV, or minivan). Those looking to avoid waiting in long lines can purchase the Christmas Priority Pass for $59.99 per standard vehicle. The Christmas Express show is $19.99 per person.
HOW TO GO
What: Lights Under Louisville
When: Open every day through Jan. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for Christmas Day, when the display will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Louisville Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave., Louisville, Kentucky
Cost: General admission is $32.99 per standard vehicle. Visitors with oversized vehicles can reference the Louisville Mega Cavern’s website for pricing. Christmas Express is $19.99 per person. A Christmas Priority Pass is $59.99 per standard vehicle.
More info: lightsunderlouisville.com/#
