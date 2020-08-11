WORTH THE DRIVE: Hop aboard a scenic railroad tour of the Hocking Valley

Over 140 years ago, in 1867, construction began on what was then called the Columbus & Hocking Valley Railroad, a stretch of railroad tracks between Columbus and the Hocking Valley that was used to transport the area’s salt and coal to other portions of the state. Now, guests can ride along these historically significant tracks in trains that were built using historic equipment from the early 20th century. This historic equipment includes a “combination baggage-passenger car (with working coal stove in the winter; no A/C) built for a Baltimore & Ohio predecessor in 1917; three commuter coaches built around 1923 and 1927 for the Chicago, Rock Island & Pacific (heated in winter; no A/C); a day coach built in the 1930s for the Baltimore & Ohio (car has A/C and heat); and two converted freight cars used as open-air passenger cars,” according to the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway’s website.

Currently, guests can choose between a number of different train experiences, like the hour-and-a-half-long Haydenville-bound train, the two-hour-long East Logan-bound train, the Caboose Train ride, which features multiple cabooses and the Ohio’s Friendliest Robbery Train, where passengers will be robbed of their fake money by a group of bandits on horseback at some point throughout the ride. Beginning in October and moving forward through the holiday season, guests will have a chance to embark upon special holiday train rides, like the Fall Foliage, Halloween, and Christmas-themed train rides. Prices start at $16 per person and vary depending on the train ride. Children between the ages of three and 12, senior citizens over the age of 60 and members of the military can receive discounted rates. Most train rides take place on weekends.