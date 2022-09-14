10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: PACO, the Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization, presents the 21st anniversary event featuring food vendors, live music, dancing, dance lessons, the Hispanic Walk of Fame, cultural exhibitions and a parade at noon. Performers include Renesito Avich, Madrazo de Tierra Caliente, Dayton Salsa Project and Jhonny Velez in a tribute to Elvis Crespo.

Cost: Free

More info: www.pacodayton.org

Maggie Lou Rader portrays The Pilot in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Grounded," continuing through Sept. 25. PHOTO BY SCOTT J. KIMMINS

2. “Grounded”

When: 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays; and 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Sept. 25

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The Human Race Theatre Company opens its 2022-2023 season with an excellent, compelling local premiere of Cleveland-based playwright George Brant’s powerful solo drama “Grounded,” sharply helmed by Human Race artistic director Emily N. Wells. Maggie Lou Rader outstandingly stars as a hot-shot F16 fighter pilot experiencing a career shift following an unexpected pregnancy. “I was the sky – I was the blue,” says the Pilot about her soaring glory days. While reassigned to operate military drones from a trailer outside Las Vegas (humorously deemed “The Chair Force”), she eventually becomes overwhelmed by the monotony of her routine, which rattles her responsibilities as a wife and mother to an emotional breaking point. In addition to fueling the urgency within Brant’s breezy, blunt and thought-provoking script with seamless transitions, Rader strikingly commands the stage as a fierce, unapologetic example of a strong, confident woman at the top of her league. Wells’ astute, intimate staging is effectively heightened by scenic realizers D. Tristan Cupp and Jeff Heater’s parachute design, John Rensel’s expert lighting and Lianne Arnold’s marvelous projections climaxing with surveillance images recalling Showtime’s acclaimed TV drama “Homeland.” Whether you’re longing for another engaging fighter pilot story in the wake of “Top Gun: Maverick” or are simply eager to see something new, make time for “Grounded.” (Russell Florence Jr.)

Cost: $18-$53

FYI: The play is performed without intermission. A “While We’re on the Subject” talkback will be held Sunday, Sept. 18 following the 2 p.m. matinee.

More info: 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org

Brandon Patrick George, an alum of the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, joins the Dayton Philharmonic the season-opening Masterworks Series concert, Resphighi's "Pines of Rome," at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17.

3. “Pines of Rome and Brandon Patrick George”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: The Dayton Philharmonic opens a new season with the Masterworks Series concert Resphighi’s “Pines of Rome.” Brandon Patrick George, an alum of the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, is featured on “Flute Concerto” by Christopher Rouse. The program also has the world premiere of “Expressions” by Daytonians Sierra Leone and Steve Winteregg.

Cost: $14-$68

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Dayton History presents Concours d'Elegance, the antique and classic automobile show, at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton on Sunday, Sept. 18.

4. Concours d’Elegance

When: 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Details: Dayton History presents the antique and classic automobile show on Sunday with about 200 automobiles, trucks and motorcycles in a wide variety of makes and models. More than two dozen judges’ awards will be handed out in a variety of categories to owners of restored vehicles and classics preserved in original condition. The car-themed weekend begins with a preview party on Saturday night.

Cost: $85 members, $95 nonmembers for Saturday; Sunday admission is $20 adults in advance, $25 at the door, $10 children (3-17), free for Dayton History members and children 3 and younger

More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org

Country singer Jon Pardi, who hit number one with his latest single, "Last Night Lonely," brings his Ain't Always the Cowboy Tour with special guests Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters to Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Saturday, Sept. 17.

5. Jon Pardi

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: In February, country singer Jon Pardi released his fourth studio album, “Mr. Saturday Night.” It featured the No. 1 hit, “Last Night Lonely,” the California native’s 13th single and fourth No. 1. Pardi is currently on his Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour with special guests Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters.

Cost: $23.50-$76

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

The Polish Club hosts the annual Polish Fall Fest with food, beverages and live music from Randy Krajewski and his polka band at the Polish Picnic Grounds in Dayton on Sunday, Sept. 18.

6. Polish Fall Fest

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Where: Polish Picnic Grounds, 3690 Needmore Road, Dayton

Details: The Polish Club hosts this annual festival with food, beverages and live music. Randy Krajewski and his polka band from Toledo will perform from 3 to 7 p.m. Coolers are not permitted.

Cost: $5 per carload

More info: 937-222-8092

Funk act the Original Lakeside on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Christian music artist Blessing Offor (pictured) on Sunday, Sept. 18 are among the acts performing during the final weekend of the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.

7. Levitt Pavilion

When: 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16 through 18

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season comes to an end this weekend. Music of India featuring the Cincinnati-based world music group TasteFull Band performs Friday, The Original Lakeside, the enduring funk act with Dayton ties, returns to town on Saturday, and the Christian music artist Blessing Offor performs Sunday.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

A children's area, beekeepers, a honey station and the tree huggers area are among the attractions at EcoFest, the new family-friendly event at Lincoln Park Civic Commons in Kettering on Saturday, Sept. 17.

8. EcoFest

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: This new family-friendly educational event, the final Fraze event of the season, focuses on gardening, conservation, green energy, recycling and more. A children’s area, beekeepers, a honey station and tree huggers area will also be featured.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-296-2477 or www.fraze.com

Syrodesy Flute Trio (pictured) and trumpeter Chris Braun are among the performers in Dayton Music Club's season-opening recital at Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering on Sunday, Sept. 18.

9. Dayton Music Club

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Where: Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering

Details: Dayton Music Club’s 2022-23 recital season begins with a stacked program. Chris Braun (trumpet) and Merri Kozlowski-Klode (piano) will perform “Sonata for Trumpet and Piano” by Sinclair College professor John Parcell. Violinists Rachel Cox and Marna Street will present “Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante” with John Benjamin (piano), while Syrodesy Flute Trio presents “Fantasy on a Theme of Syrinx” by Hirokazu Fukushima and “Nuraghi Warriors Dance” by Anze Rozman.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-297-0463 or www.daytonmusicclub.org

Arts, community, music and stress release will be the focus of Sounds of Healing, a new event at PNC Arts Annex in Dayton on Friday, Sept. 16.

10. Sounds of Healing

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Arts, community, music and stress release will be the focus of Sounds of Healing, a two-part event. The first hour is an interactive, educational space for participants to experience sound meditation, massage, journaling, healthy food and more. The second part of the program is described as a holistic experience featuring artists such as LuvLocz Experiment, Leroy Bean, Atlas, Mariah J and others.

Cost: $25-$35

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

