10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Details: Cleverly directed by Chris Harmon and energetically choreographed by Jessica Eggleston, this breezy musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s best-selling book is centered on Percy Jackson, a teenager who discovers he’s a demigod. Connor Gray admirably leads the cast as Percy and receives strong support from Trinity Rice (Annabeth), Ian Spraul (Grover), Grant Warden (Luke/Ares/Mozart), Colin Drayer (Mr. D/Aunty Em/Farmer) and Tanner Henry (Mr. Brunner/Kronos/Kurt Cobain). In addition to Act 2 opener “Lost!,” a humorous standout, Harmon brings refreshing whimsy to “The Oracle” and wonderfully injects “The Tree on the Hill” with an animated allure recalling “The Origin of Love” from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

Cost: $15-$18. Visit sinclair.edu/tickets.

Caption The Dayton Dragons open a new season of baseball with a three-game homestand against the Ft. Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton Friday through Sunday, April 8 through 10. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Dayton Dragons

When: 7:05 p.m. Friday and 1:05 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 8 through 10

Where: Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Details: The Dayton Dragons open a new season with a three-game homestand against the Ft. Wayne TinCaps. The 2022 roster will be under the guidance of new manager Bryan Lahair, the team’s 11th skipper.

Cost: Single-game tickets $10-$20

More info: 937-228-2287 or www.milb.com/dayton

Caption Dayton Ballet's 2021-2022 season presented by Dayton Performing Arts Alliance comes to a close with "The Great Gatsby" at Victoria Theatre in Dayton Friday through Sunday, April 8 through 10. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“The Great Gatsby”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. April 8 through 10

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Ballet presents the fabulous tale of Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan and their escapades during the Roaring Twenties with choreography by Ron Cunningham, artistic director of the Sacramento Ballet.

Cost: $18-$86

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption Pianist Joshua Nemith (pictured) will be featured on "Piano Quartet in E flat major, Op. 47" when Dayton Philharmonic String Quartet presents "Sunday with Schumann and Shostakovich" in the Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium at Dayton Art Institute on Sunday, April 10. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

DPO String Quartet

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10

Where: The Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium at Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Details: The Dayton Philharmonic String Quartet presents the chamber music matinee “Sunday with Schumann and Shostakovich.” Pianist Joshua Nemith will be featured on Schumann’s “Piano Quartet in E flat major, Op. 47.”

Cost: $24

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption Cecily Dowd (standing) with (left to right) Lizzie Huelskamp, Jason Podplesky, Christine Brunner, and Mierka Girten are featured in the Human Race Theatre Company production of "The Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help," slated April 14-May 1 at the Loft Theatre. PHOTO COURTESY OF HUMAN RACE THEATRE Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“Incident At Our Lady of Perpetual Help”

When: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees, April 14 through May 1

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Human Race Theatre Company presents local premiere of Katie Forgette’s play. The nostalgic comedy concerns family drama in close-knit community in the early 1970s. This show is recommended for ages 16 and older.

Cost: $17-$53

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption California-based Celtic rockers Tempest, on its first swing through the Midwest since before the COVID-19 shutdowns in early 2020, performs at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Saturday, April 9. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Tempest

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Celtic rockers Tempest has been lacing its music with elements of Scottish and Norwegian music since forming in 1988. The California-based band returns to the Midwest for the first time since before the COVID-19 shutdowns in early 2020 for an all-ages show.

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Cover starts at 7 p.m.

More info: yellowcabtavern.com

Caption Dr. Herbert Martin, professor emeritus with the University of Dayton, joins the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for "Beyond the Years: Paul Laurence Dunbar" at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Wednesday, April 13. Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“Beyond the Years: Paul Laurence Dunbar’s World”

When: 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 13

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton

Details: Dr. Herbert Martin, professor emeritus with the University of Dayton, joins the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for “Beyond the Years: Paul Laurence Dunbar.” Dayton Performing Arts Alliance present this program celebrating 150 years since the acclaimed African American poet’s birth in Dayton.

Cost: $6

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz & Beyond series presents the Bright Moments Quintet in concert in DAI's Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium at Dayton Art Institute on Thursday, April 14. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Bright Moments Quintet

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Details: Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz & Beyond series presents the Bright Moments Quintet in concert with vocalist Pamela Mallory in DAI’s Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium. Baritone saxophonist Bill Burns leads the Dayton-based group, which released the album, “Jazz Advice,” in 2016.

Cost: Free for museum members. Nonmember admission is $15 adults, $10 seniors 60 and older, active military and groups of 10 or more, $5 college students 18 and older with ID and youth ages 7 to 17

More info: 937-223-5277 or www.daytonartinstitute.org

Caption Before Comic Ms. Pat, who has a new sitcom premiering on BET+ in August, performs at the Funny Bone Comedy Club at The Green in Beavercreek, on Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Ms. Pat

When: 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9 and 10

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: Before Ms. Pat’s new sitcom premieres on BET+ in August, the comedian-turned-actress is back on the road telling jokes. This includes a return to the area for a special engagement for ages 21 and older.

Cost: $32

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

Caption Soprano April Bennett (pictured), violinist Leora Kline and pianist Merri Kozlowski-Klode are among the performers when Dayton Music Club presents "An Afternoon at the Opera" at Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering on Sunday, April 10. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Dayton Music Club

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10

Where: Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering

Details: Dayton Music Club presents “An Afternoon at the Opera” featuring sopranos April Bennett and Sarah Bucher, violinist Leora Kline, pianist Merri Kozlowski-Klode and tenor David Sievers.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-297-0463 or visit www.daytonmusicclub.org

