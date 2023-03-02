10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

More info: downtowndayton.org

2. ‘Little Women: The Musical’

Credit: JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

When: Through March 26; Matinees are held Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays; Evening performances are held Thursdays through Sundays

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: Chris Beiser directs and choreographs a truly heartwarming, tear-jerking production of Allan Knee, Jason Howland and Mindi Dickstein’s 2005 musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved story concerning the four March sisters. Lovely tunes include “Astonishing,” “The Fire Within Me,” “Some Things Are Meant To Be” and “Days of Plenty.” Delightfully spunky Kayla Stroud (Jo), incredibly sweet Allison Gabert (Beth) and vocally dynamic Angela Allen (Marmee) are particularly outstanding. The first-rate cast includes Gracie Adkins (Amy), Catie Cumings (Meg), Elliot Handkins (a superbly charming Laurie), Tyler Kirk (John Brooke), Bobby Mantaniz (Professor Bhaer), David Shough (whose brittleness effectively dissipates into tenderness as Mr. Laurence) and Karie-Lee Sutherland (strong-willed Aunt March). Dave Gabert’s expert scenic design/projections and Emercita Erb and Mattison Williams’ attractive period costumes are also noteworthy.

Cost: $37-$78

More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com

3. ‘Trash Talk’

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When: March 3-25; Opening reception: Friday, March 3 from 5-8 p.m.

Where: The Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 North Clair St., Dayton

Details: The Edward A. Dixon Gallery presents “Trash Talk,” created by artists Paul Kroner and Devan Horton. The exhibit intends to “shine a light on trash and its literal and metaphorical implications.”

More info: www.eadgallery.com/exhibitions/

4. String Band Invasion

Credit: Malcolm J. Wilson Credit: Malcolm J. Wilson

When: Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: It’s String Band Invasion Weekend with a pair of Cincinnati headliners. Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle perform on Friday with local group Stringus Khan and the Tillers perform with Paige Beller on Saturday. Cover charge starts at 7 p.m. each night. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Single night tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door; weekend passes are $25 in advance before midnight on March 2

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

5. ‘MJ Live’

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: “MJ Live” is the touring Michael Jackson Tribute from singer and dancer Jalles Franca, who will perform the hits of the King of Pop. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Michael Jackson attire. A prize will be awarded for best outfit.

Cost: Tickets start at $15

More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com

Explore 10 noteworthy shows to see on area stages in March

6. Tom Papa

When: Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Comedian/actor/podcaster Tom Papa brings his brand of observational comedy to Dayton.

Cost: $30-$40

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org

7. ‘HAIRitage: A Cultural Journey & Experience’

When: March 3-31; Opening reception will be held Friday, March 3 from 5-9 p.m.

Where: Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High Street, Dayton

Details: The Dayton Society of Artists presents this collection created and curated by artist Erin Smith. Organizers describe the exhibit as a “celebration of hair and adornment culture, hair as a community resource, Black hair history, BIPOC hair as a form of protest and of course, hair as art.” Smith will attend Friday’s reception.

More info: https://hairitageexperience.eventbrite.com

8. Old Town Trade Fair

When: March 4-5; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia

Details: The Old Town Trade Fair is a living history event with dealers and demonstrators, all in period clothing from the 1700s through 1890s, making and selling their wares. This two-day event will demonstrate early American crafts such as blacksmithing, pottery, patterns, fabrics, finished clothing, silversmith, wooden products, and leather.

Cost: $4 for adults and free for children 12 and younger.

More info: 937-857-9745 or 937-372-8621

9. Science Saturdays

When: Saturday, March 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Engineers Club of Dayton, 110 E. Monument Ave.

Details: Science Saturdays is a revitalization of the science show that Charles Kettering and his “Barn Gang” had in the early 20th century on the very same stage at the Engineers Club of Dayton. Content has been developed for students in grades 2-6, but audience members of all ages are invited to attend and participate. The March 4 session is focused on superheroes. Patrons are invited to uncover the biology behind superhuman capabilities, biotechnology and other scientific techniques.

Cost: Free

More info: https://daytonregionalstemcenter.org

10. Dominique

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When: March 3-4; 7:30 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum Street, Suite 200 at The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: Currently featured on the nationally syndicated Tom Joyner Morning Show, Dominique has performed in comedy clubs across the country and also appeared on Comedy Central’s hit “Chappelle’s Show.”

Cost: $23

More info: https://dayton.funnybone.com/