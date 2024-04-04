10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, April 5

Where: Various locations throughout downtown Dayton

Details: The monthly art hop returns with special dining, shopping and entertainment deals as well as live music and street performances.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

Credit: AP Credit: AP

2. Yellow Springs Film Festival Mini-Fest

When: Screenings begin at 12:30 p.m. and conclude at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 6

Where: Little Art Theatre, 247 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

Details: The Yellow Springs Film Festival’s special mid-year event consists of: “Thank You Very Much,” a look at the life and career of actor/comedian Andy Kaufman that won Best Documentary at the 2023 Venice Film Festival; “Gasoline Rainbow,” official selection of the 2023 Venice Film Festival and South by Southwest directed by Ohio natives Bill and Turner Ross; veteran filmmaker, writer and producer Nelson George in conversation about his upcoming documentary on ‘70s NBA star David Thompson as well as a screening of his short film “A Great Day in Hip Hop,” a portrait of the 1998 Gordon Parks photo shoot with a group of all-star hip-hop artists in Harlem; and “Thelma,” which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and stars June Squibb, Parkey Posey, Malcolm McDowell and the late Richard Roundtree.

Cost: $15-$20

More info: ysfilmfest.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

3. Blackout at The Neon

When: 10 p.m. Friday, April 5

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Cinematographer and Dayton native Collin Brazie will bring his new horror film “Blackout” to The Neon. Brazie will hold a Q&A following the film.

Cost: $12.50

More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO CLAUDIA HERSHNER Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO CLAUDIA HERSHNER

4. “Total Eclipse: The Sun and the Planets”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 5-6

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents “Total Eclipse: The Sun and the Planets” featuring guest conductor Keitaro Harada with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Harada, music and artistic director for the Savannah Philharmonic, was originally scheduled as a guest for a COVID-canceled concert in May 2020. The Masterworks program features Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” and “Helios Overture” by Carl Nielsen. Richard Dowling will also perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 16.” (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $5-$93.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Credit: MURRAY AND PETER PRESENT Credit: MURRAY AND PETER PRESENT

5. “Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue”

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: This drag spin on the popular TV sitcom will feature male actors starring as the iconic TV characters Blanche, Sophia, Dorothy and Rose. This bawdy play particularly concerns Sophia out on bail and Blanche and Rose creating CreakN, a sex app for seniors. The production is recommended for ages 18 and older.

Cost: $33.50-$68.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

6. “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche”

When: April 4-7; 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St, Dayton

Details: Magnolia Theatre Company presents the local premiere of this comedy set in 1956. The play assembles five women who await the announcement of a prize-winning quiche as atomic bomb sirens sound.

Cost: $22.50 general admission; $12.50 general admission for seniors, military, educators and students

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Cab Grass

When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 5. Cover begins at 7 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Level Up Productions presents Cab Grass with Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle, which was named Best Folk/Americana Band at the 2016 Cincinnati Entertainment Awards. The roots act’s third album, “Stranger in the Alps,” was released in 2019. Cab Grass, presented the first Friday of every month, is a series devoted to local and regional bluegrass and roots music acts. The event also features the Shady Pine Jam. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $17 in advance, $21 day of show

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

8. “Pink Floyd: The Wall”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Classic Albums Live will perform “Pink Floyd: The Wall.” The album will be performed in its entirety in a concert setting. Iconic songs include “Another Brick in the Wall” and “Comfortably Numb.”

Cost: $25-$35

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

9. Luv Locz Experiment

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville

Details: Luv Locz Experiment presents Tribe Vibes: Luv Appreciation Show with guest DJ Kai Blends. The Dayton-based band has been blending funk, soul and reggae since forming in 2016. The group’s debut album, “Honey,” was released in 2021, followed by “Strange Fruit” in April 2023. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $5 suggested cover

More info: 937-829-4874 or hiddengemdayton.com

10. The Texas Tenors: 15th Anniversary

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6

Where: Arobgast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: The Texas Tenors celebrate their 15th anniversary tour. The Texas Tenors have amassed a huge fan base worldwide, with over half a million followers on social media and more than 20 million views on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. In 2019, they were Billboard Magazine’s No. 10 Classical Artists in the World and are considered the most successful touring group in the history of “America’s Got Talent.”

Cost: $35-$65

More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com