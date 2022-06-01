10 noteworthy shows to see in June

2. “Considering Matthew Shepard”

June 2-5, INNOVAtheatre

Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old student at the University of Wyoming, died Oct. 12, 1998 having been brutally beaten in an anti-gay hate crime.

Craig Hella Johnson’s oratorio about the late Matthew Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student murdered near Laramie, Wyoming in 1998, receives its Southwest Ohio premiere just in time for Pride weekend. Directed by Richard Lee Waldeck, this work features passages from Shepard’s personal journal as well as interviews and writings from his parents, Judy and Dennis. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. Reserved seating is $25 in advance. www.innovatheatre.org.

3. “Little Shop of Horrors”

June 10-12, Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg

CPAM is heading to Skid Row as it presents Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s tuneful musical about a carnivorous plant nicknamed Audrey II. Shawn Furl, a junior at Miamisburg High School, portrays meek flower shop assistant Seymour. The Audrey II puppets are provided by the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Auditorium, S. Sixth St., Miamisburg. $10-$12. 937-388-4814 or cpamburg.com.

4. “The Old Man and the Old Moon”

Through June 12, Dayton Theatre Guild

Dayton Theatre Guild presents "The Old Man and the Old Moon" through June 12.

Jeff Sams directs the local premiere of Pigpen Theatre Co.’s folktale-flavored musical about an eventful journey across land, air and sea and the unwavering power of love. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

5. “My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend”

June 16-July 3, Human Race Theatre Company

Charissa Bertels in the Arizona Theatre Company's production of "My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend," slated June 16-July 3 at the Loft Theatre.

The Dayton premiere of this new musical about Charissa, a quirky twentysomething actress, befriending Milton, an 80-something millionaire, features book and lyrics by Wright State University graduate Christian Duhamel and music and lyrics by Edward Bell. 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays, and 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. $17-$48. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

A cabinet card portrait of author Paul Laurence Dunbar as a young man in 1890. Dunbar was born in Dayton in 1872 to former slaves and was the first African American poet to receive critical acclaim for his work. He died in Dayton Feb. 9, 1906.

6. “Paul Laurence Dunbar: A Juneteenth Celebration”

June 17-18, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

The sesquicentennial anniversary (150 years) of the birth of Paul Laurence Dunbar is celebrated in an evening of classical and gospel music. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $5-$85. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

7. “The Addams Family”

June 17-19, Muse Machine

Joe Deer directs the Muse Machine’s presentation of Andrew Lippa, Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice’s charming 2010 musical comedy about the budding romance between Gomez and Morticia’s macabre daughter Wednesday falling in love with straightlaced Ohioan Lucas Beineke. 8 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $27-$65. 937-228-3630 or musemachine.com.

8. “Something Rotten!”

June 17-26, Beavercreek Community Theatre

Matt Owens directs Karey Kirkpatrick, Wayne Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell’s Renaissance-era 2015 musical comedy about two brothers/playwrights seeking to outshine William Shakespeare. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Lofino Center, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. $13-$16. 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org.

9. “Fiddler on the Roof”

June 21-26, Dayton Live

The cast of "Fiddler on the Roof."

Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick and Joseph Stein’s classic 1964 musical, heightened by current relevancy as the war in Ukraine rages on, features such timeless tunes as “Tradition,” “Matchmaker,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” and “Anatevka.” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $26-$109. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

10. “Making Moves”

June 24-25, Dayton Dance Initiative

(left to right) Dayton Dance Initiative company members Miranda Dafoe, Devin Baker, Emilia Dagradi, and Quentin Sledge. (Mural by Tiffany Clark).

The collaborative Dayton Dance Initiative offers eight world premieres of works ranging from contemporary ballet to modern dance to ballroom followed by a Q&A with the artists. 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. $20-$30. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.