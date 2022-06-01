10 noteworthy shows to see in June

Multiple premieres, a celebration of one of Dayton’s favorite sons and the exciting return of Dayton’s newest dance troupe will be spotlighted on area stages in June.
1. “Mean Girls”
Through June 5, Dayton Live
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Dayton Live presents an excellent, refreshingly diverse and vocally strong local premiere of this 2018 Tony Award-nominated Best Musical adapted by Tina Fey from her 2004 screenplay of the same name about high school frenemies. English Bernhardt brings charming vulnerability to her winning portrayal of new student Cady Heron, who grows to appreciate her uniqueness and intelligence in spite of her questionable choices led by a desire to fit in. Eric Huffman and Lindsay Heather Pearce offer fabulous support as Damian Hubbard and Janis Sarkisian, Cady’s closest friends and the show’s narrators. The flamboyantly funny Huffman brings razzle dazzle showmanship to “Where Do You Belong?” and tap-happy “Stop” (two knockouts from director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw seemingly conceived in the spirit of acclaimed Broadway choreographers Susan Stroman and Gower Champion). The equally humorous Pearce, a vocal powerhouse, fully convinces as an emotionally scarred outcast, delivering the uplifting anthem “I’d Rather Be Me” with liberating joy late in Act 2. As the Plastics, the coolest girls in school, Nadina Hassan (alluringly intimidating and strutting with confidence as queen bee Regina George), Jasmine Rogers (conflicted Gretchen Wieners) and Morgan Ashley Bryant (dim-witted Karen Smith) are a wonderfully compatible trio. The endearing, handsome Adante Carter as heartthrob Aaron Samuels and the delightful April Josephine in multiple roles including Cady’s supportive math teacher Ms. Norbury are also notable among a terrific cast of triple threats. The tuneful score features music by Fey’s Emmy-winning husband, Jeff Richmond (“30 Rock”), and lyricist Nell Benjamin (“Legally Blonde”). The fantastic video design by Finn Ross and Adam Young heightens this totally fetch experience to the hilt. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $29-$125. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
2. “Considering Matthew Shepard”
June 2-5, INNOVAtheatre
Craig Hella Johnson’s oratorio about the late Matthew Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student murdered near Laramie, Wyoming in 1998, receives its Southwest Ohio premiere just in time for Pride weekend. Directed by Richard Lee Waldeck, this work features passages from Shepard’s personal journal as well as interviews and writings from his parents, Judy and Dennis. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. Reserved seating is $25 in advance. www.innovatheatre.org.
3. “Little Shop of Horrors”
June 10-12, Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg
CPAM is heading to Skid Row as it presents Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s tuneful musical about a carnivorous plant nicknamed Audrey II. Shawn Furl, a junior at Miamisburg High School, portrays meek flower shop assistant Seymour. The Audrey II puppets are provided by the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Auditorium, S. Sixth St., Miamisburg. $10-$12. 937-388-4814 or cpamburg.com.
4. “The Old Man and the Old Moon”
Through June 12, Dayton Theatre Guild
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Jeff Sams directs the local premiere of Pigpen Theatre Co.’s folktale-flavored musical about an eventful journey across land, air and sea and the unwavering power of love. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.
5. “My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend”
June 16-July 3, Human Race Theatre Company
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
The Dayton premiere of this new musical about Charissa, a quirky twentysomething actress, befriending Milton, an 80-something millionaire, features book and lyrics by Wright State University graduate Christian Duhamel and music and lyrics by Edward Bell. 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays, and 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. $17-$48. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
6. “Paul Laurence Dunbar: A Juneteenth Celebration”
June 17-18, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra
The sesquicentennial anniversary (150 years) of the birth of Paul Laurence Dunbar is celebrated in an evening of classical and gospel music. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $5-$85. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
7. “The Addams Family”
June 17-19, Muse Machine
Joe Deer directs the Muse Machine’s presentation of Andrew Lippa, Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice’s charming 2010 musical comedy about the budding romance between Gomez and Morticia’s macabre daughter Wednesday falling in love with straightlaced Ohioan Lucas Beineke. 8 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $27-$65. 937-228-3630 or musemachine.com.
8. “Something Rotten!”
June 17-26, Beavercreek Community Theatre
Matt Owens directs Karey Kirkpatrick, Wayne Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell’s Renaissance-era 2015 musical comedy about two brothers/playwrights seeking to outshine William Shakespeare. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Lofino Center, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. $13-$16. 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org.
9. “Fiddler on the Roof”
June 21-26, Dayton Live
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick and Joseph Stein’s classic 1964 musical, heightened by current relevancy as the war in Ukraine rages on, features such timeless tunes as “Tradition,” “Matchmaker,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” and “Anatevka.” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $26-$109. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
10. “Making Moves”
June 24-25, Dayton Dance Initiative
Credit: MARGOT AKNIN
Credit: MARGOT AKNIN
The collaborative Dayton Dance Initiative offers eight world premieres of works ranging from contemporary ballet to modern dance to ballroom followed by a Q&A with the artists. 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. $20-$30. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
About the Author