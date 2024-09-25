10 things to do in the Dayton region this weekend

When: Sept. 27-29; 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Lederhosen Lunch) and 7-11 p.m. (Preview Party) Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, and noon-7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Details: The DAI’s 53rd annual Oktoberfest offers live music, family activities, artists, food, a Weingarten and more than 50 craft and international beers.

Cost: Guests may purchase a weekend pass, allowing them to attend the festival on both Saturday and Sunday for $15. Advance general admission tickets for Oktoberfest (Saturday/Sunday) are $8 adults and $5 seniors and youth (ages 7–18). Tickets purchased at the gate are $10 adults and $7 seniors and youth. Children 6 and under are free. Advance general admission tickets may be purchased online at daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest or at the Dayton Art Institute during regular museum hours.

More info: daytonartinstitute.org

2. Germantown Pretzel Festival

When: Sept. 28-29; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 190 W. Warren St., Germantown

Details: The 44th annual festival offers food, live entertainment, shopping and crafts, carnival rides and lots of family activities.

Cost: Free

More info: germantownpretzelfestival.com

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

3. Tipp City Mum Festival

When: Sept. 27-29; 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: City Park, 35 Parkwood Drive, Tipp City

Details: The 65th annual festivities include a cruise-in, 5K and a parade.

Cost: Free

More info: tippmumfestival.org

4. Dayton Independent Film Festival

When: Sept. 27-29; Friday screenings begin at 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday screenings begin at 1 p.m.

Where: Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 Creative Way, Dayton

Details: This fifth annual festival celebrates regional filmmaking and stories from Midwestern filmmakers. Hosted by the University of Dayton’s Communications Department, the festival is bolstered by its mission to “provide meaningful artistic and cultural programming to Dayton’s thriving community.” The programming is divided into blocks such as perseverance, twisted, tension and hopeful. Range of films deal with such subjects as autism, immigration, marriage, boxing, teen trafficking, World War II, and Dayton’s influential funk foundation.

Cost: $8. Free for UD students and directors.

More info: daytonfilmfest.com

5. Capitol Fools

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The Capitol Fools hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections that continue to inspire belly-laughter.

Cost: $49-$74

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

6. Cotton Candy Festival

When: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

Where: Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road, Fairborn

Details: Over 60 food trucks and vendors, live music, bouncy houses, giveaways and more will be a part of the festivities. You can also expect cotton candy wrapped pickles, cotton candy-inspired baked goods, cotton candy scented candles and cotton candy earrings.

Cost: Free admission and parking

More info: facebook.com/events/1518963462301451

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

7. The School of Rock Mason

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: Enjoy three hours of peace and music at this celebration of Woodstock’s 55th anniversary. Food trucks will be on site from 5-8 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Cost: $10 in advance. $15 day of show.

More info: thebrightsidedayton.com

8. Justin Willman

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Magician Justin Willman brings his Illusionati Tour to town. This interactive evening of magic, comedy and mind-control is for the whole family.

Cost: $47-$169

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

9. Oktoberfest at On Par Entertainment

When: 11 a.m. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 27-29

Where: On Par Entertainment, 4464 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek

Details: Celebrate with beer, food and a giant pretzel-eating contest.

Cost: $19.99 for the pretzel-eating contest.

More info: onparbar.com

10. “Ain’t Misbehavin’”

When: Sept. 26-28; 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

Details: Debbie Blunden-Diggs, daughter of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company founder Jeraldyne Blunden, helms Springfield Civic Theatre’s production of this lighthearted Tony Award-winning musical revue saluting the songs of Fats Waller such as “T Ain’t Nobody’s Biz-ness If I Do,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Your Feet’s Too Big,” and the title song.

Cost: $20 for adults, $17 for seniors, students and veterans, and $15 for children 12 and under.

More info: 937-505-2945 or springfieldcivictheatre.org