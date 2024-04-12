10 things to do in the Dayton region this weekend

When: Through Apr. 14; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Zurin Villanueva electrifies as rock icon Tina Turner in this entertaining yet dark musical centered on the legendary singer’s empowering rise to stardom and spirituality. Classic tunes such as “River Deep-Mountain High,” “Proud Mary,” “Better Be Good To Me,” “(Simply) The Best,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” among others are thrillingly performed by Villanueva in Turner’s signature style even in the knockout post-curtain call mini-concert. The action overall is dramatically fueled by the trauma Turner experienced from her abusive marriage to Ike Turner (an expertly vicious, volatile Deon Releford-Lee) and her emotionally scarred relationship with her dismissive, insensitive mother Zelma (a fabulously stern, sassy and headstrong Roz White). Standout performances include Carla R. Stewart as Turner’s grandmother Gran Georgeanna, Gigi Lewis as Turner’s sister Alline, Sarah Bockel as Turner’s confidant Rhonda, Dylan S. Wallach as Turner’s visionary British manager Roger Davies, and John Battagliese as Turner’s future husband Erwin Bach. Also, Ari Groover shares the titular role with Villanueva.

Cost: $29-$119

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

2. “New Beginnings”

When: Through Apr. 14; 7:30 Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St. Dayton

Details: Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland handpicked the repertoire for this performance. Selections include George Balanchine’s “Valse-Fantaisie” (music by Mikhail Glinka), Adam Hougland’s “Cold Virtues” (music by Philip Glass), and Ragland’s world premiere “In Pieces” (music by Max Richter). These selections provide a sampling of his vision for the next generation of the historic company.

Cost: $5-$88.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

3. University of Dayton’s Glass Center Community Open House

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 13

Where: Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 E. Creative Way, Dayton

Details: Tour the new space and enjoy an afternoon of visual arts and creative performances by the Common Good Players, World Music Choir, University of Dayton Dance Ensemble, University of Dayton Faculty Woodwind Trio, Dayton Ballet and many others.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-229-5000 or visit udayton.edu/artssciences/about/facilities/glass-center-arts/glass-center-events.php

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4. The Cleverlys

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 13

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

Details: The Cleverlys return to Sorg Opera House by popular demand. The off-kilter Americana act, which has been described as a litter of puppies spawned by Earl Scruggs, Dolly Parton and Spinal Tap, is known for bluegrass covers of popular songs presented with a distinctive comedic flourish. Nothing is off limits, from Radiohead and Beck to Destiny’s Child and Black Eyed Peas. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Advance tickets are $25 reserved seating, $30 premium seating and $35 super premium seating

More info: 513-428-5529 or sorgoperahouse.org

Credit: CONTRIBUED Credit: CONTRIBUED

5. Paul Reiser

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 13

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd. Troy

Details: Enjoy an evening of comedy with the actor, TV writer, author and comedian best known for his Emmy-nominated role on NBC’s hit 1990s comedy “Mad About You,” which he co-created and starred in with Helen Hunt. He currently stars as Dr. Sam Owens on the Netflix drama “Stranger Things.”

Cost: $20-$65

More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

6. Woof Walk

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13. Tours will depart at 9 and 10 a.m.

Where: Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton

Details: Humans and their sociable dogs can come to the cemetery for a historic tour through the beautiful grounds of Woodland. SICSA will be on site with information about their organization.

Cost: Free but registration is required.

More info: 937-228-3221 or woodlandcemetery.org

7. Spring Into Health 5K

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 14

Where: Kettering College, 3737 Southern Blvd., Kettering

Details: This race is a fundraiser for The Big Brother Big Sisters Miami Valley and the Kettering Health Young Professionals group. Packet pick-up begins at noon.

Cost: $30

More info: runsignup.com

8. Dayton Grilled Cheese Fest

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Apr. 12

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Attention foodies! This inaugural event features over 20 vendors offering their take on grilled cheese.

Cost: Free entry

More info: yellowcabfoodtrucks.com

Credit: AP Credit: AP

9. “La Chimera”

When: Through Apr. 18: 2:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:50 p.m. Fri.; 1:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., Sat.-Sun.; 3:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., Mon.-Thur.

Where: Neon Movies, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Josh O’Connor (”The Crown”) and Isabella Rossellini star in this new fantasy/comedy about lost love praised as “uniquely magical” by Hollywood Reporter.

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com

10. Spring Wein Tasting & Food Pairing

When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 14

Where: Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Enjoy seven weins from Germany and the surrounding area paired with small bites to savor.

Cost: $45

More info: daytongermanclub.org