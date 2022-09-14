2 events celebrating beer, local brewing happening this weekend

With advance registration for $20, guests at The Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E. Fourth Street in Dayton, will be able sample eight, six-ounce pours of signature beers from area breweries until 9 p.m. Advance registration is available at www.yellowcabtavern.com. If you do not sign up in advance, each six-ounce pour is $3. There will also be live music and food trucks at the event.

Beer! is the headlining event of the new Miami Valley Craft Beer Week.

Johnson said Miami Valley Craft Beer Week is a platform for local breweries to host special tappings and events in their tap rooms before coming together at this event.

As Beer Fest returns to The Greene Town Center, located at 4452 Buckeye Lane in Beavercreek, guests will be celebrating their race finish as the event also includes the Air Force Marathon After Party.

“My favorite part of Beer Fest is meeting people from so many different areas,” Amy Zahora, executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association said. “The Air Force Marathon brings people in from all of the U.S. and it’s fun talking to them. People love all the different beers to try and it’s just a really enjoyable event.”

Tickets are $20 in advance for 10, four-ounce pours for guests to enjoy until 10 p.m. A souvenir sampling glass is also included in the ticket price. To purchase tickets, visit www.universe.com. Tickets are $25 the day of the event. There will also be live music by Until Rust starting at 6 p.m. and a variety of area food trucks.

The list of participants includes Blake’s Cider, Dogfish Head, Mother Stewart’s, Platform, Rhinegeist, Saucy Brew Works and several others.

A beer garden will be available for those who prefer an ice cold Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, SESH or White Claw.

According to the Air Force Marathon’s website, a parachutist will float down with the American flag at the event just before organizers announce the 2023 featured aircraft.