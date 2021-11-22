200 feet tall with 20,000 lights: Carillon Tree of Light to burn bright starting tomorrow

Carillon Park’s stunning Tree of Light, standing at 200 feet tall and featuring 20,000 lights, will illuminate the sky beginning tomorrow, Nov. 23. However, this year there will not be a countdown event which drew large crowds to the initial tree-lighting.

According to Haylie Schlater Reed, marketing associate at Dayton History, the plan is to have the Tree of Light already lit before A Carillon Christmas begins at 5 p.m. Beyond the 23rd, the Tree of Light will be actuated on a solar cell.