27 organizations receive grants for 2022-23 arts, culture projects

Culture Works and the Montgomery County Arts & Cultural District’s 2022-2023 Special Project Grants program has awarded $256,000 to 27 organizations to complete arts and cultural projects through the coming year.
Since 2020, the Special Projects Grant program has provided grants of up to $10,000 each year to nonprofit organizations, schools, municipalities, and government agencies to create arts and cultural projects that enrich the Montgomery County community. Among this year’s funded projects are an experiential sculpture garden incorporating local art, history, and nature, a documentary celebrating the legacy of Dayton’s Living Arts Center, which pioneered arts education for local students in the ‘60s and ‘70s, and new music programming in Oak & Ivy Park in Dayton’s historic Wright-Dunbar neighborhood.
In addition to public-facing projects, some of this year’s grantees will also complete activities focused on becoming stronger, more sustainable organizations. These “capacity building” projects include strategic plans, marketing initiatives and financial coaching.
“In addition to supporting opportunities for residents to experience arts and culture, it is a priority for us to help build the capacity of the arts and cultural sector,” said Matt Dunn, Executive Director of the MCACD, which funds the program. “The County is proud to have approved Capacity Building as a category as well as funding projects at 100 percent of their request in order to mitigate challenges caused by partial funding.”
“Montgomery County is home to a wealth of organizations that are doing amazing work in arts and culture,” added Lisa Hanson, President & CEO of Culture Works, which administers the program. “We’re proud to support these 27 organizations, and we thank the MCACD and the Board of County Commissioners for making it possible.”
2022–2023 Special Projects Grantees:
Bach Society of Dayton - Shaping Our Future
City of Huber Heights - Brixilated Summer Camp
Co-op Dayton - Making Space: Sharing Skills and Building Community Through Public Space to Design and Build
TheatreLab Dayton - Operations Capacity Building
Dayton Dance Conservatory Company - Art and Movement for All
Dayton Dance Initiative - “Making Moves: The CoLAB”
Dayton International Peace Musuem - Building Community & Sustainability Through Online Marketing
Dayton Liederkranz-Turners, Inc. - Germanfest Picnic
Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation - Dayton Literary Peace Prize Student Author Series
Dayton Metro Library Foundation - Check Out the Arts: DML’s Arts Sampler Weekend
Dayton Society of Natural History - Quilted Wildflower Garden: Stitching Together Art, Science and History
Downtown Dayton Partnership - Art in the City
Friends of the Living Center - The Living Arts Center Documentary
Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton - Dayton Jewish Film Festival
Magnolia Theatre Company - Magnolia Theatre Company 501c3 Status
MUSICA - “Sacred Space”
Puerto Rican American and Caribbean Organization - 2022 Dayton Hispanic Heritage Festival
Signature Educational Solutions - Home of Urban Creative Arts: Building Community and Capacity
South Dayton Dance Theatre - “Nutcracker Ballet”
The Journalism Lab - The Bureau Journalism Fall Training Series
University of Dayton - University of Dayton Galleries Visiting Artist Program
Vandalia Youth Theatre Company - Vandalia Youth Theatre - Capacity Building
Washington-Centerville Public Library - Artist in Residence at WCPL
We Care Arts - Community Installation and Outreach
Wright-Dunbar Village Neighborhood Association - Wright-Dunbar Village Music Series
YMCA Of Greater Dayton - Neighborhood School Center at Edison Elementary
YWCA Dayton - Art Projects for YWCA Dayton’s Victim Services
For more information about the Special Projects Grant program and this year’s projects, visit cultureworks.org.
