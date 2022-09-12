27 organizations receive grants for 2022-23 arts, culture projects

Since 2020, the Special Projects Grant program has provided grants of up to $10,000 each year to nonprofit organizations, schools, municipalities, and government agencies to create arts and cultural projects that enrich the Montgomery County community. Among this year’s funded projects are an experiential sculpture garden incorporating local art, history, and nature, a documentary celebrating the legacy of Dayton’s Living Arts Center, which pioneered arts education for local students in the ‘60s and ‘70s, and new music programming in Oak & Ivy Park in Dayton’s historic Wright-Dunbar neighborhood.

In addition to public-facing projects, some of this year’s grantees will also complete activities focused on becoming stronger, more sustainable organizations. These “capacity building” projects include strategic plans, marketing initiatives and financial coaching.