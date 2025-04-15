Outdoor farmers market with 30+ vendors returns to 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton

The market will only close in the event of severe weather and will run through late October.

“I think many people may feel the need to take a closer look at their food budgets while also trying to maintain a healthy, balanced diet,” said Market Manager Lynda Suda. “You’ll find incredibly fresh produce at farmers markets and these items can often be healthier, more affordable and grown by your neighbors — which supports our local economy.”

Many of the indoor and outdoor vendors accept EBT/SNAP benefits, as well as Produce Perks.

“Produce Perks is a matching program that provides a dollar-for-dollar match — up to $25 per day — for to those who use their benefits at the Market," Suda said. “We’re incredibly proud to be able to offer these programs — it’s a win-win for our community and local growers.”

The exchange center can be found at the west end of the market.

2nd Street Market is hosting a variety of events this season. From dining opportunities celebrating cultural culinary diversity to extended shopping hours, here are several upcoming events:

2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St. in downtown Dayton, is open indoors with more than 50 permanent vendors 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

The market is a part of Downtown Dayton’s DORA where guests are permitted to enjoy DORA beverages from noon to midnight.

For more information, visit metroparks.org/places-to-go/2nd-street-market or the market’s Facebook page (@2ndStreetMarket).