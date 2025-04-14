Where to go for Easter brunch, dinner or carryout in the Dayton region

Below is a list of some of the places planning Easter meals for the public.

Amber Rose Restaurant and Catering

Location: 1400 Valley St. in Dayton

Details: Amber Rose is hosting an Easter brunch buffet on Sunday, April 20 with seatings available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The buffet features entrees such as scrambled eggs, French toast bake, omelet casserole, biscuits and gravy, chicken schnitzel, honey ham, salmon, cabbage rolls and much more.

Cost is $39 for adults and $16 for kids under 10. Reservations are encouraged. For more information, call 937-228-2511.

Bob Evans

Location: Several locations in the Dayton region

Details: This Easter, Bob Evans is offering several “Farmhouse Feasts” packed cold and ready to heat, serve and enjoy.

Customers can choose between slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham or pot roast. Side options include bread and celery dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans with ham, corn and macaroni and cheese.

Costs range from $89.99 to $169.99 for groups of four to 10 people. For more information, visit bobevans.com/farmhouse-feast.

Brock Masterson’s Catering & Events

Location: 101 E. Alex Bell Road, Suite 104 C, in Centerville

Details: Brock Masterson’s is offering carryout meals for Easter for groups of four to 16 people.

The cost varies from $99 to $379 and includes choice of quiche, bourbon chicken and white rice, brown sugar ham slices, cheesy scallop potatoes, maple glazed baby carrots and seasoned green beans.

Add-ons include a charcuterie trade, pies or buttercream flight.

Orders must be placed by Thursday, April 17. Pickup is Saturday, April 19. For more information or to place an order, call or text 937-701-8926.

Chappys Social House

Location: 7880 Washington Village Drive in Washington Twp.

Details: Chappys Social House is offering a special menu on Easter Sunday featuring $6 mimosas and bloody Marys, $6.99 cups of soups, $18.95 entrees such as cola roasted ham, fried chicken, ribs, chicken tenders, 5 oz. cod, 7 oz. pork chop, chicken and waffles or jumbo shrimp and $23.95 entrees including a 5 oz. sirloin steak, 5 oz. bourbon barrel glazen salmon or 5 oz. mahi mahi.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit chappyssocialhouse.com.

City Barbecue

Location: Several locations in the Dayton region

Details: This Easter, City Barbecue is offering holiday meals for groups of six to 24 people featuring hickory-smoked turkey, ham, brisket and all the classic sides.

A small holiday ham meal that will feed four to six people starts at $59.99 and includes two sides and buns.

Easter meal online ordering is available through Friday, April 18. Pickup is available Saturday, April 12 through Saturday, April 19. For more information, visit citybbq.com.

Current Cuisine

Location: 237 Xenia Ave. in Yellow Springs

Details: Current Cuisine is offering several carryout options for Easter from main courses and side dishes to brunch items, sweet treats and full holiday meals.

A complete holiday dinner for four people is $69.99 and includes choice of sliced turkey, stuffed mushrooms or ham with roasted garlic smashed redskin potatoes, fresh broccoli florets with orange butter, fruit salad with fresh mint, a half dozen rolls with butter and lemon cream cake.

Orders must be placed by Tuesday, April 19. Pickup is 2-7 p.m. Saturday, April 19. For more information or to place and order, call 937-767-8291.

The Dayton Woman’s Club

Location: 225 N. Ludlow St. in Dayton

Details: The Dayton Woman’s Club is hosting an Easter brunch in their historic Victorian mansion on Sunday, April 20 with seatings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.

Reservations are $32.25 for adults, $16.13 for children between 10 and five, or free for children four and under.

For more information, visit zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2025-easter-brunch.

Dewberry 1850

Location: 1414 S. Patterson Blvd. in Dayton

Details: Dewberry 1850, located inside the Marriott at the University of Dayton Hotel, is celebrating Easter with a brunch on Sunday, April 20 with seatings from 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost is $55 per person and includes a buffet with entrees such as pan seared chicken, braised pork shanks, herb crusted salmon and a carving station with slow roasted prime rib with horseradish and herb crema bourbon and orange marmalade baked ham.

A mimosa and bloody Mary bar is available for $15 per person.

There will also be live music from local artist Jeon McConnell. For more information or to make a reservation, visit bit.ly/4bYRevV.

The Dublin Pub

Location: 300 Wayne Ave. in Dayton

Details: The Dublin Pub is hosting an Easter brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 20 featuring a prime rib and ham carving station, peel and eat shrimp, deviled eggs, fresh fruit and veggies, an omelet and hash brown bar, biscuits and gravy, house salad, bagels and more.

Cost is $39.95 for adults, $15.99 for children between six and 12, or free for those five and under.

For more information or to make a reservation, email amanda@dubpub.com.

El Meson

Location: 903 E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton

Details: El Meson is hosting an Easter brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 20.

Customers can expect dishes such as pollo sudado (Colombian-style chicken with potatoes), Caribbean rum glazed ham, Cuban beef picadillo, seafood zarzuela with pasta, scrambled egg casserole, fresh fruit salad, assorted breads and much more. There will also be a Belgian waffle station.

Cost is $47 for adults or $24 for those 12 and under. Kids six and under are free.

A 90 minute table time is suggested in order to serve everyone. For more information or to make a reservation, visit elmeson.net/easter-brunch-buffet.

elé Cake Co. Bistro & Wine Bar

Location: 3680 Rigby Road in Miami Twp.

Details: elé Cake Co. Bistro & Wine Bar at Austin Landing is hosting an Easter brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 20 featuring a spread of seasonal favorites.

Cost is $35 for adults or $12 for kids under 10.

Reservations can be made by calling 937-384-2253 option 3. For more information, visit elecakeco.com.

Ellie’s Restaurant

Location: 321 Xenia Ave. in Yellow Springs

Details: Ellie’s Restaurant, located at the Mills Park Hotel, is hosting an Easter buffet on Sunday, April 20 with seatings for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Guests can expect raspberry cream cheese French toast casserole, honey ham, veggie quiche, hashbrown casserole, waffles and much more.

Cost is $35 for adults. Kids three and under can eat for free. For more information or to make a reservation, visit easter-brunch-zmupy.tripleseattickets.com.

Engineers Club of Dayton

Location: 110 E. Monument St. in Dayton

Details: The Engineers Club of Dayton is hosting an Easter brunch for members only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 20.

The menu featured French toasts, biscuits and gravy, quiche, fried chicken cutlets, bourbon glazed salmon, mac n’ cheese, a mimosa and bloody Mary bar and much more.

For more information or to make a reservation, email adaniels@engineersclub.org.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Location: 4432 Walnut St. in Beavercreek

Details: Fleming’s is hosting a three-course Easter weekend brunch menu featuring items such as a sliced tenderloin and French onion frittata, filet mignon and North Atlantic lobster tail or a rack of lamb.

The brunch menu is available until 3 p.m. and starts at $52 per person.

The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 19 and 10 a.m. Sunday, April 20. For more information or to make a reservation, visit flemingssteakhouse.com/promotions.

The Foundry

Location: 124 Madison St. in Dayton

Details: The Foundry is hosting an Easter brunch featuring prime rib, ham, an omelet station, pastries, desserts and much more on Sunday, April 20.

Seatings are available from 10 to 11:30 a.m., noon to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $55 for adults and $25 for kids 10 and under.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit thefoundryrooftop.com.

Loose Ends Brewing

Location: 890 S. Main St. in Centerville

Details: Loose Ends Brewing is hosting an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 20 featuring favorites such as the morning after burger, American breakfast burrito, Belgium-style chicken and waffles, avocado toast and much more.

Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit sevn.ly/xQFR724Q.

Mayflower — The Encore

Location: 9 W. Main St. in Troy

Details: The Mayflower is hosting an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 20.

Cost is $35 for adults, $17 for kids six and over or free for kids five and under.

Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit mayflowertroy.com.

Smith’s Boathouse

Location: 439 N. Elm St. in Troy

Details: Smith’s Boathouse is hosting an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 20 featuring a menu with items such as crab frittata, sausage gravy and biscuits, brioche French Toast, steak and eggs and much more.

Reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, call 937-335-3837.

Stella Bleu

Location: 20 N. Fountain Ave. in Springfield

Details: Stella Bleu is hosting an Easter brunch with reservations available from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 20.

The menu features a starter of house made cinnamon focaccia with choice of entree including a prime rib hot shot, salmon cakes, pancakes or frittata. Dessert us a cinnamon roll sundae.

Cost is $40 per person. A kids meal is available for those 12 and under for $10. For more information or to make a reservation, call 937-717-0478.

Table 33

Location: 45 W. Fourth St. in Dayton

Details: Table 33 is hosting an Easter brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday April 20.

The restaurant’s brunch menu typically features double-smoked bacon, breakfast potatoes, a brisket bacon cheeseburger, Belgian Waffle, steak and eggs, biscuits and creole gravy, short rib benedict and much more.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit table33dayton.com.