3 Doors Down returns to the Rose for anniversary tour

What to Know
1 hour ago

Rock band 3 Doors Down joins the Rose Music Center’s summer lineup Friday, July 7 with the band’s “Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour.”

The 46-stop, cross-country tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of the band’s sophomore album “Away From the Sun,” which the band originally toured for in 2003. The album includes 3 Door Down’s hits “Here Without You” and “When I’m Gone.” The band will play the entire album during the concert’s set mixed with a few other songs from the 3 Doors Down discography.

3 Doors Down joined Collective Soul on the “Rock & Roll Express Tour” which stopped at the Rose Music Center in The Heights in 2018 and returned to the venue for the band’s “The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour” in the summer of 2021.

Credit: azzArchivHamburg ullstein bild via Getty Images

“‘Away From The Sun’ has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s service members,” 3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold said. “We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans.”

The “Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour” will be supported by rock band Candlebox. The tour is slated to be the Candlebox’s final U.S. tour, which will also be in celebration of the band’s 30th anniversary. The band’s farewell album will be released by Round Hill Records later this year.

“The show we are planning will be next level this year,” Arnold said. “It’s going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I’ve been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager.”

Tickets for the show will be priced at $43.50 to $91.50 for reserved seats and $76.50 for general admission pit tickets. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit https://rosemusiccenter.com/events-tickets/event-list/event.html?event_id=285.

