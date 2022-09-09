3 haunted attractions opening this weekend in Dayton area

Dayton Scream Park, located at 5117 Valley Pike, is celebrating 20 years with a brand new compound featuring new scenes, props, monsters and more.

Lance Compton, owner of Dayton Scream Park, said the property he previously leased for the park was sold, so he bought the property on the opposite side and decided to start over. Guests will use the same entrance as before to get to the park.

“It’s longer and bigger than all four attractions we had last year,” Compton said.

His team has been working 12-hour days on the new compound since November 1, 2021, to prepare for the season, Compton explained.

The new compound features seven main areas with over 30 scenes and 60 actors. The haunted attraction is continuous, and Compton said it will take guests 45 to 60 minutes depending on if people run or freeze.

He said the new compound does not include a maze. Guests will walk through indoor and outdoor areas featuring box trucks, shanty buildings, semis and more.

Dayton Scream Park is open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29. Tickets are sold from dark until midnight for $20 on Fridays and $25 on Saturdays. The park offers a VIP option that takes guests to the front of the line for an additional $20 on Fridays and $25 on Saturdays. Touch passes may be added as the haunt season continues. The park also has a concession stand and free parking.

For more information about Dayton Scream Park, visit www.daytonscreampark.com or visit the compound’s Facebook page.

Combined Shape Caption The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park opens Friday, Sept. 9 (File Photo). Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park opens Friday, Sept. 9 (File Photo). Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

2. THE LAND OF ILLUSION HAUNTED SCREAM PARK 🦇🕸🕷

The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park, located at 8762 Thomas Road, is debuting a new haunted house this season called “Dysphoria.”

“Come take a mind-bending trip as you come face to face with face melting realities that might be real or might be fiction,” the scream park’s website said. “Either way by the end you’ll be in a state of Dysphoria. Proceed with caution!”

Other attractions in the scream park include Phobia, Temple of Terror, Killer Klowns, Middletown Haunted Trail and Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Estate. Guests will also be able to enjoy a variety of other entertainment options at the park. There will be food, treats and drinks available at the Voodoo Lounge or Creepy Cafe.

“We’re excited for this year’s incredible lineup providing eight weekends of hair-raising fun, thrills and chills,” stated Brett Oakley, owner of Land of Illusion. “From themed weekends, entertainment, and concerts by Ashley Martin, Mike Blankenship, and Hairball to a First Responders Night, there’s frightful fun for everyone.”

The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park is open from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30. According to its website, the park will be open on select Thursdays and Fridays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. General Admission for Fridays or Saturdays is $55. Guests can add a Fast Pass for $25 more.

For more information about The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park, visit www.landofillusion.com or visit the park’s Facebook page.

Combined Shape Caption Hell’s Dungeon, an all-indoor haunt located at 3866 Linden Avenue, opens Saturday, Sept. 10 (PHOTO CREDIT: PRIDDY PHOTOGRAPHY). Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Hell’s Dungeon, an all-indoor haunt located at 3866 Linden Avenue, opens Saturday, Sept. 10 (PHOTO CREDIT: PRIDDY PHOTOGRAPHY). Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

2. HELL’S DUNGEON 🦇🕸🕷

Hell’s Dungeon, located at 3866 Linden Avenue, has nearly doubled its 3D space and added a new town hall called “Main Street,” to the haunted attraction.

The all-indoor haunt features 27,000 square feet of thrills with 62 rooms and nearly 70 actors.

“What we’re trying to do this year is get the story out of Rufus and The Rejects and tie it all together,” said Fred Hearn, owner of Hell’s Dungeon.

The haunted attraction features a story that includes Rufus, their resident Devil, and The Firewoods, a family of sadistic cannibals. The Rejects Initiative describes the idea that everyone has felt rejected at some point in their life, but at the haunted attraction everyone is a “big family,” Hearn explained.

He said it will likely take guests 43 minutes to see the entire high-energy haunt.

“It’s not your run of the mill haunted house,” said Shawn Cobble, the manager of Hell’s Dungeon. “Our actors are very dedicated to their craft that they do.”

Hell’s Dungeon is open 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5. Admission is $24. Guests can purchase a Fast Pass for an additional $10 to get to the front of the line. Hearn said glowsticks are available for guests terrified of haunted attractions. A concession stand is also available.

Hearn said every Friday there will be a fundraiser for a local organization. The attraction will have food trucks starting at 6 p.m. on opening night.

For more information about Hell’s Dungeon, visit www.survivehellsdungeon.com or visit the attraction’s Facebook page.

This media outlet is working on a guide to some of the best haunted attractions in the Dayton area. If you would like your haunted attraction to be added, send details to natalie.jones@coxinc.com.