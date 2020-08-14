3 local restaurant vets will team up to open a new full-service restaurant in downtown Dayton

“It finally seemed like the timing was right,” the Jollity co-founder said. “We wanted to be able to take the skill sets that we have acquired through the years and apply it to the food and setting we envisioned. Between countless hours of working on it and talking about it, late last year we decided it was now or never.”

Jollity’s menu will be split into two sections: Jollity Staples and Today’s Celebrations. Each section will feature eight to 10 menu items varying in size and price.

“The ‘Today’s Celebrations’ selections will change as Chef Brendon and I see fit. This way we are able to highlight peak produce and products as they come in and out of season,” Weiner said. “The staples will remain the same for about six months at a time. We opted out of the traditional app/salad/entree menu style, and we will encourage all of our guests to browse our menu and to order at once and allow our service staff to appropriately course your meal for you unless otherwise specified.”

A bar manager has been hired, and Jollity’s cocktail menu will include “thoughtful twists on classics as well as some originals,” Wiener said. “We will also offer a selection of local beers and some natural wines.”

Seating capacity for the new restaurant hasn’t been determined. Weiner said he expects to hire 10 to 12 employees.

“We are hoping to open during the first quarter of 2021,” Weiner said.

For now, the Jollity founders have been joining with existing pubs and restaurants to host “pop-up” dining events, and has one scheduled for 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at Toxic Brew in Dayton’s Oregon District. Later in the month, a Jollity brunch pop-up is scheduled for the cocktail bar called Tender Mercy in the 600 block of East Third Street on Aug. 30.

The pop-up events are a reflection of the founders’ shared passion, Weiner said. “We strive to put food and service first always,” he said.

Weiner praised the developer of the Fire Blocks District, The Windsor Companies, for its efforts in building a sense of community in downtown Dayton.

“When I was younger I spent a lot of my time downtown riding bikes and skateboarding with friends, so watching downtown Dayton transform into its current state makes me proud to be part of the future growth downtown.”

To follow Jollity’s progress toward opening and future pop-up dining events, go to the JollityDayton Instagram page, www.instagram.com/jollitydayton.