5 summer festivals happening this holiday weekend across the Dayton region

September is nearly here to usher in Labor Day weekend, which will offer an extra day for family fun at summer festivals across the Dayton area. Some of the Miami Valley’s largest and most anticipated festivals are going down this weekend including Ohio Renaissance Festival, AlterFest and more.

Check out these five summer festivals coming up Sept. 1-4.

AlterFest

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3

WHERE: Archbishop Alter High School, 940 E. David Road, Dayton

INFO: Alter’s annual, free festival opens Friday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and continues Saturday and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m. The festivities this year include the Alter 5K run, carnival rides, a cornhole tournament, food vendors, alumni reunions, live music and entertainment and more. For more information, visit https://alterhs.org/.

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

Ohio Renaissance Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 29

WHERE: 10542 E. state Route 73, Waynesville

COST: General admission for those 13+ is $28. Children ages 5 to 12 are $10.

INFO: Transport yourselves to another era at the Ohio Renaissance Festival from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. This 30-acre permanent village has been historically recreated to resemble 16th century England. Every weekend from Labor Day through the end of October, experience entertainment including jousting knights, jugglers, comedians, swordfighters and the Queen herself with more than 100 shows daily. Feast on gigantic turkey legs, sip on hearty ales and flavorful wines. No utensils required. More than 150 world-class artisans will display their wares. For more information, visit www.renfestival.com/.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Fair at New Boston

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 3

WHERE: George Rogers Clark Park, 930 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield

COST: Tickets can only be purchased at the gate. Admission is $10 for adults; $8 for active military, veterans and first responders (with ID); $5 for children ages 6 to 11; and free for children 5 and under.

INFO: The Fair at New Boston in Springfield takes vistors back in time to the early days of Ohio with live music and period entertainment throughout the weekend. Additional festivities include battle reenactments, a parade, artisan and craft vendors, food and more. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit https://grcha.org/fair-new-boston/.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Dayton Reggae Festival

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 3

WHERE: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

INFO: The Dayton Reggae Festival will return from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Levitt Pavilion. For more information, visit the city of Dayton’s Facebook page.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Holiday at Home

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 4

WHERE: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

INFO: Kettering’s Holiday at Home festival celebrates the end of the summer Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features live music and entertainment, children’s games, a Labor Day Weekend parade, a car show, artisan and craft vendors, a 5K race, a children’s run, food trucks and specialty snacks. For more information, visit https://www.holidayathome.org/.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE Credit: CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE