5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Over 50,000 cases reported last week,

It is Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
The state of Ohio reported over 50,000 cases last week
This week, Ohio has reported over 50,000 new cases and more than 2,000 hospitalizations. 275 people have died from COVID-19 this week.
The state reported a total of 53,323 cases, 275 deaths and 2,158 hospitalizations last week. On Monday, the state passed 300,000 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 7,268 new cases.
Soaring cases lead to several closings
As cases continue to record heights and local health departments issue stay-at-home advisories, organizations and businesses announced closings. Basil’s on Market announced it will close until the spring, while the Dayton Metro Library announced it will close two more days next week. The Oakwood Library said it will close its building though contactless services will continue, and the Downtown Dayton Drive-Thru Children’s Parade in Lights has been canceled entirely.
Ohio reports over 8,000 new cases in a day
Ohio reported a total of 7,863 new coronavirus cases today. This is the third day in a row Ohio has reported more than 7,000 new cases in a day, the Ohio Department A total of 8,133 new coronavirus tests were reported on Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported. Hospitalizations rose by 205, resulting in a total of 24,423 hospitalizations during the pandemic.
This is the fourth day that Ohio has reported over 7,000 new cases in a day. The 21-day case average currently sits at 6,303 and continues to rise.
Wayne HealthCare reinstates no-visitor policy
Wayne HealthCare announced that it is seeing an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, leading the health system to go back to a no-visitor policy starting on Friday. The policy comes with compassionate exemptions for maternity patients, end-of-life patients, patients who are minors, patients with impairments and outpatient surgery/procedure patients.
Dr. Fauci reassures kids that Santa will be able to make Christmas rounds
Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci reassured kids that Santa will be able to make his Christmas rounds this year, despite the pandemic. Speaking to USA Today, Fauci said that among all Santa’s good qualities, he also has good innate immunity and won’t spread coronavirus to anyone.