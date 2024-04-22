A Mother’s Day guide to flower shops in the Dayton region

Consider this your reminder that Mother’s Day is approaching quickly, and florists want patrons to make their orders as early as possible. This year, it falls on May 12.
Flowers symbolically represent the bond between a mother and a child. In many countries, carnations are a popular choice to send to moms because they represent eternal love as well as gratitude. In the U.S., other popular flowers are roses, tulips, lilies and orchids. Pink and red colors, often the most popular choices, symbolize love and admiration.
According to the National Retail Federation, consumers spend nearly $300 on mother’s day gifts annually.
Here is a list of regional flower shops to consider when making a Mother’s Day floral purchase.
Netts Floral Company and Greenhouse
Location: 1017 Pine St., Springfield
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Closed Sundays
Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $30-$205
Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays
More info: 937-323-4101 or nettsfloral.com
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Flowers by Roger
Location: 1210 Manchester Ave., Middletown
Hours: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays
Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays
More info: 513042405756 or flowersbyroger.com
Furst The Florist
Location: 1306 N. Troy St., Dayton
Hours: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Sundays
Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $50-$230
Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays
More Info: 937-223-1213 or fursttheflorist.com
Hollon Flowers
Location: 50 N. Central Ave., Fairborn
Hours: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays
Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $50-$230
Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays
More info: 937- 879- 4350 or hollonflowers.com
Trojan Florist and Gifts
Location: 7 E. Water St., Troy
Hours: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.- noon on Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday
Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $50-$200
Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays
More info: 937-339-2206 or trojanflorist.com
Flower Stop of Xenia
Location: 72 S. Detroit St., Xenia
Hours: 9:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays
Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $50-$90
Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays
More info: 937-372-1436 or flowerstopofxenia.com
Flowerama Kettering
Location: 3000 Shroyer Road, Kettering
Hours: 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday
Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays
More info: 937-298-4405 or floweramakettering.com
Eaton Floral
Location: 1320 N. Barron St., Eaton
Hours: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays.
Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $45.99-$146.22
Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays
More info: 937-456-6151 or eatonfloral.com
Ed Smith flower and gifts
Location: 209 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton
Hours: 8 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Sundays.
Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $45-$195
Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays
More info: (937) 222-9441 or edsmithflowers.net
Oberer’s Flowers Dayton
Location: 1448 Troy St., Dayton
Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays
Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays
More info: 800-783-4747 or oberers.com
The Morning Sun
Location: 2411 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday
More info: 937-434-8090 morningsunflorist.com
Oakwood Florist
Location: 2313 Far Hill Ave., Dayton
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays.
Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays
More info: 937-293-1196 or oakwoodflorist.com
Jan’s Flower and Gift Shop
Location: 340 E National Road, Vandalia
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.
Price Range on Mother’s Day Flowers: $50-$90
Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays
More info: 937-898-5611 or visit vandaliajansflowers.com
Huber Heights Floral
Location: 7691 Troy Pike, Huber Heights
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed Sundays
Do they deliver: Yes, even on Mother’s Day
More Info: 937-689-6325 or huberheightsfloral.com
The Flowerman Dayton Retail
Location: 70A Westpark Road, Dayton
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Closed on Sunday
Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays
More info: flowermanflowers.com/retail
The Flowerman 2nd Street Market
Location: 600 E. 2nd Street, Dayton
Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.
Submit your shop
Have a store to add to our list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com.
About the Author