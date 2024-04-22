A Mother’s Day guide to flower shops in the Dayton region

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

By Alex Cutler
0 minutes ago
Consider this your reminder that Mother’s Day is approaching quickly, and florists want patrons to make their orders as early as possible. This year, it falls on May 12.

Flowers symbolically represent the bond between a mother and a child. In many countries, carnations are a popular choice to send to moms because they represent eternal love as well as gratitude. In the U.S., other popular flowers are roses, tulips, lilies and orchids. Pink and red colors, often the most popular choices, symbolize love and admiration.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers spend nearly $300 on mother’s day gifts annually.

Here is a list of regional flower shops to consider when making a Mother’s Day floral purchase.

Netts Floral Company and Greenhouse

Location: 1017 Pine St., Springfield

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Closed Sundays

Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $30-$205

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 937-323-4101 or nettsfloral.com

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Flowers by Roger

Location: 1210 Manchester Ave., Middletown

Hours: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 513042405756 or flowersbyroger.com

Furst The Florist

Location: 1306 N. Troy St., Dayton

Hours: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Sundays

Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $50-$230

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More Info: 937-223-1213 or fursttheflorist.com

Hollon Flowers

Location: 50 N. Central Ave., Fairborn

Hours: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays

Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $50-$230

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 937- 879- 4350 or hollonflowers.com

Trojan Florist and Gifts

Location: 7 E. Water St., Troy

Hours: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.- noon on Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday

Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $50-$200

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 937-339-2206 or trojanflorist.com

Flower Stop of Xenia

Location: 72 S. Detroit St., Xenia

Hours: 9:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays

Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $50-$90

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 937-372-1436 or flowerstopofxenia.com

Flowerama Kettering

Location: 3000 Shroyer Road, Kettering

Hours: 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 937-298-4405 or floweramakettering.com

Eaton Floral

Location: 1320 N. Barron St., Eaton

Hours: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays.

Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $45.99-$146.22

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 937-456-6151 or eatonfloral.com

Ed Smith flower and gifts

Location: 209 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Hours: 8 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Sundays.

Price range on Mother’s Day flowers: $45-$195

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: (937) 222-9441 or edsmithflowers.net

Oberer’s Flowers Dayton

Location: 1448 Troy St., Dayton

Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 800-783-4747 or oberers.com

The Morning Sun

Location: 2411 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday

More info: 937-434-8090 morningsunflorist.com

Oakwood Florist

Location: 2313 Far Hill Ave., Dayton

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays.

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 937-293-1196 or oakwoodflorist.com

Jan’s Flower and Gift Shop

Location: 340 E National Road, Vandalia

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.

Price Range on Mother’s Day Flowers: $50-$90

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: 937-898-5611 or visit vandaliajansflowers.com

Huber Heights Floral

Location: 7691 Troy Pike, Huber Heights

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed Sundays

Do they deliver: Yes, even on Mother’s Day

More Info: 937-689-6325 or huberheightsfloral.com

The Flowerman Dayton Retail

Location: 70A Westpark Road, Dayton

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Closed on Sunday

Do they deliver: Yes, but not on Sundays

More info: flowermanflowers.com/retail

The Flowerman 2nd Street Market

Location: 600 E. 2nd Street, Dayton

Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.

Submit your shop

Have a store to add to our list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com.

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

