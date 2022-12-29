Agraria Center seeks artist for 2023 residency

In addition to a $3,000 stipend, the selected artist will have access to media promotion of their professional work/craft, have access to Agraria Land for materials and be able to use Agraria events as a platform for sharing their work.

“This (residency) broadens the community and gives Agraria another arm in which to reach out to community,” said storyteller and cultural geographer Omope Carter Daboiku, the 2022 Agraria Artist-in-Residence. “Agraria can bring more people into this place where art can be a part of this experience of land as sanctuary. A paid residency where you can create 16 programs for children, teenagers, adults and families collectively is a great opportunity.”

Deadline to apply is Jan. 3. For more information, visit https://www.agrariacenter.org/careers