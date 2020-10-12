All tests negative, The Barrel House to reopen Tuesday

“We sincerely appreciate your patience, understanding, love and support,” Barrel House’s owners wrote. “With that said, being closed on Friday and Saturday (our two busiest days of the week) was a huge hit financially, during a time where we are already struggling. Our shelves are still packed full of last week’s arrivals and we need to sell it in order to get more new stuff in. We hope to see you this week!”

The shop is open — for carryout and curbside pickup only — from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It is now filling 12-ounce “shorties” bottles from its tap list in addition to growlers and crowlers, for carryout and curbside pickup.