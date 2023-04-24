BreakingNews
GOP effort to preempt abortion amendment with August election: Here’s what your neighbors think
America votes Mason’s Michael Williams into top 20 on ‘American Idol’

By , Staff Writer
44 minutes ago

Michael Williams, a 21-year-old Mason native, sang his way into the top 20 on “American Idol” Sunday, April 23.

After securing a spot in the top 26, Williams performed “Tuesdays” by Jake Scott on the Monday, April 17 episode filmed at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. He performed the ballad in tribute to his parents, who were in the audience and celebrating their 40th anniversary.

Audience voting opened for the first time following the April 16 and 17 “American Idol” episodes.

“I think a lot of people all over America are falling in love with you,” judge Katy Perry said after his rendition.

America agreed and voted him through to the top 20 Sunday as six contestants were eliminated. He made his bid for America’s top 12 by performing Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me.”

ExploreMusical, interactive plant sculpture to appear along Great Miami River

The top 12 will be revealed live tonight when “American Idol” airs on ABC starting at 8 p.m. The episode will stream on Hulu Tuesday.

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

