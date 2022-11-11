Americana artist Amber Hargett builds career while fostering community

Finding plumb: “The past few years have been a major time for self-exploration. I can attribute some of that to fully aligning myself with the music and putting my time and effort into it. For the first time in my life, I’m really giving it a chance. The more I do that, the more I’m certain the person I want to be is a person who creates opportunities, makes a sustainable living and encourages women. Basically, that’s the plumb line for anything I do moving forward. It has to be one or the other.”

Support system: “I’m happy to be a conduit for other people. For me, any success within us is a success for all of us. That might sound a little cheesy but I really appreciate that we get to be around so many wonderful people. In this last year, this is my church, these are my people. I’ve been able to lean on these people during some of the most difficult days of my life over the last year so I want to give back any way possible.”