BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Biden releases $842B defense spending blueprint
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Americana artist releases excellent new album, tour includes stop in Dayton

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

What to Know
By
41 minutes ago

Former Minutemen bassist Mike Watt famously said, “If you’re not playing, you’re paying.” Americana artist Nicholas Johnson is embracing that ethos on tour supporting his new album, “Shady Pines Vol. 2.”

The Kentucky native, slated to appear at Blind Bob’s in Dayton’s Oregon District on Thursday, March 23, recognizes the importance of avoiding off nights because there’s no money coming in, but there are expenses for food, gas and possibly a hotel room.

“This is the most aggressive tour I’ve ever done,” Johnson said. “There’s not a night off pretty much the whole month of March. I would’ve liked a few off days to explore, but I get it. You want to pack in as many shows as possible to get your money’s worth out of the tour. I wish it wasn’t quite so action packed but it’ll be cool to be back on the road.”

Check out the music video for Nicholas Johnson’s “Middle of Nowhere,” from his new album, “Shady Pines Vol. 2.” The clip was directed and animated by Katie Ann Marks.

Johnson, who lived in the Miami Valley from 2010 to 2016, launched his tour March 3. The tour includes South-By-Southwest in Austin, Texas March 14-18. The Cincinnati-based artist is touring in a unique situation with Jesse James DeConto of the Pinkerton Raid from Durham, North Carolina.

“I met Jesse at the last South-By-Southwest and we really clicked,” Johnson said. “We figured working out each other’s songs would be efficient and it’s going to be really fun. There’s a small collection of people crazy enough to actually take this stuff on the road. To find like-minded people in the same genre who also want to tour, you have to make it work.”

Explore10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

This is the first of several tours for Johnson this year, including a southern swing in June and East Coast dates in August. In October, he’s performing in Ireland, Scotland, England and Italy, all to support the excellent new, “Shady Pines Vol. 2.” The material, like Volume 1 from 2017, was recorded at Reel Love Recording Company in Dayton with Patrick Himes, Brian Hoeflich and other area musicians.

“I love working with them,” Johnson said. “They’re so efficient and Patrick and I are on the same wavelength. When he hears something, he knows what to do. That first one was done in four days. With this one, I wanted to take more time in the studio and really explore the creative teamwork and that really helped shape this material.”

Artist info: www.nicholasjohnsonmusic.com.

In Other News
1
Last day for Bellbrook pizza shop, new restaurant on the way
2
2023 Battle of the Bartenders winners announced
3
Downtown Piqua specialty clothier continues to thrive after 75 years
4
6 art exhibits you should check out in March
5
MARK YOUR CALENDAR: 14 food-inspired events coming to the Dayton area

About the Author

Follow Don Thrasher on facebook

Don Thrasher, a native of Gadsden, Alabama, has been a weekly contributor for the Dayton Daily News since 2003. He covers national and international music, performance and art. Don is a versatile writer, who has interviewed ballet dancers, professional athletes, authors, comedians, filmmakers, rodeo clowns and other disparate figures.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top