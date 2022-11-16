Amy Schneider rebounds in second finals game of ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

At the end of the Jeopardy! round, He led with $9,200 followed by Schneider with $4,600 and Buttrey with $2,200.

In Double Jeopardy!, Schneider found a Daily Double in the category “Talkin’ Econ.” The clue: “The birth of economics as its own discipline is often traced to a 1776 work by this man.” She wagered $4,000 and correctly answered Adam Smith.

Also during Double Jeopardy!, Schneider received the following clue in the category “A Little Peace of History”:

“This late U.S diplomat was the architect of the Dayton Accords that brought peace to the Balkans.”

She correctly answered Holbrooke (Richard Holbrooke).

At the end of Double Jeopardy, He led with $23,200 followed closely by Schneider with $22,200. Buttrey trailed with $9,400.

The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category of “Name’s The Same”: “Name shared by a Victorian novelist and an 1805 flagship captain whose name is heard in a famous phrase.”

The answer was Thomas Hardy. Buttrey incorrectly answered Gridley (Charles Vernon Gridley) but didn’t wager, leaving him with $9,400. Schneider incorrectly answered Nelson (Admiral Lord Nelson), modestly wagering $1100, leaving her with $21,100. He also answered Gridley but wagered big with $21,201, dropping him to third place with $1,999.

“Amy Schneider strikes back with her first win in the Tournament of Champions finals,” Jennings said.

The first player to win three games in this best of seven competition will win the $250,000 grand prize.

Schneider is a Chaminade Julienne graduate who ranks second all-time behind Jennings for most consecutive wins. She is also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

