Amy Schneider rebounds in second finals game of ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions

After a shaky start Monday, Amy Schneider rebounded Tuesday winning the second game of the “Jeopardy” Tournament of Champions finals.
Schneider, the record-breaking winner of 40 consecutive games, seemed more assured this time against Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California. He won Monday’s game, earning $29,201.
“In yesterday’s Game 1, Andrew He maintained his momentum after a big Daily Double wager in Double Jeopardy! and preserved his lead through final,” said host Ken Jennings at the outset. “Today our champions face 61 new clues with Amy and Sam hoping to secure their first win and Andrew looking to make it two in a row in this first to three final.”
During the interview segment, Schneider reflected on tying the knot with her girlfriend Genevieve Davis in May.
“It was an amazing day,” she recalled. “It was very small. We’re going to have a big ceremony next year with our family…We just went to the courthouse with a couple of friends and wore little flower crowns we just happened to pick up at the last minute. It was really beautiful and wonderful.”
At the end of the Jeopardy! round, He led with $9,200 followed by Schneider with $4,600 and Buttrey with $2,200.
In Double Jeopardy!, Schneider found a Daily Double in the category “Talkin’ Econ.” The clue: “The birth of economics as its own discipline is often traced to a 1776 work by this man.” She wagered $4,000 and correctly answered Adam Smith.
Also during Double Jeopardy!, Schneider received the following clue in the category “A Little Peace of History”:
“This late U.S diplomat was the architect of the Dayton Accords that brought peace to the Balkans.”
She correctly answered Holbrooke (Richard Holbrooke).
At the end of Double Jeopardy, He led with $23,200 followed closely by Schneider with $22,200. Buttrey trailed with $9,400.
The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category of “Name’s The Same”: “Name shared by a Victorian novelist and an 1805 flagship captain whose name is heard in a famous phrase.”
The answer was Thomas Hardy. Buttrey incorrectly answered Gridley (Charles Vernon Gridley) but didn’t wager, leaving him with $9,400. Schneider incorrectly answered Nelson (Admiral Lord Nelson), modestly wagering $1100, leaving her with $21,100. He also answered Gridley but wagered big with $21,201, dropping him to third place with $1,999.
“Amy Schneider strikes back with her first win in the Tournament of Champions finals,” Jennings said.
The first player to win three games in this best of seven competition will win the $250,000 grand prize.
Schneider is a Chaminade Julienne graduate who ranks second all-time behind Jennings for most consecutive wins. She is also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.
“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.
