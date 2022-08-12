Angie’s Firehouse Tavern to close kitchen, bar remains open

A well-known neighborhood restaurant dating back to 1938 has decided to close its kitchen after this weekend.
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, located at 703 Watervliet Avenue in Dayton, told Dayton.com the kitchen’s last day is Sunday, but the bar will remain open as they remodel.
The owner said they have plans to add more games as well as live local musicians.
The neighborhood-friendly restaurant where everybody knows everybody has been a spot for decades where generations of families could gather to get a home-cooked meal.
In the 1930s, Angie’s Firehouse Tavern was called Angi’s. Patrick Reed, the current owner of the restaurant, previously explained that back then the locals were unable to pronounce the name of the restaurant, so they simply called it Angie’s. The Angi family primarily served Hungarian-style food and had a reputation of having the best cabbage rolls in town. Reed said the restaurant is still known for its cabbage rolls and he has been told the cabbage rolls are “spot on” compared to decades ago.
Reed and his family brought the restaurant back to life in 2010.
In early June, Dayton.com talked to Reed after he listed the restaurant for sale. He previously said it was time for him to sell the restaurant after dealing with staffing shortages, price increases due to inflation, and utility and insurance bills doubling.
“I’m getting tired,” Reed previously said. “This is my 12th year and I need to pass it down to somebody who is younger, energetic and has some creative ideas to boost business.”
The owner told Dayton.com Friday he hopes the economy will return to normal and allow the restaurant to once again serve their famous cabbage rolls.
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern appears to remain on the market for $450,000, according to a listing on LoopNet updated on Aug. 10.
About the Author