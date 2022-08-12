Angie’s Firehouse Tavern to close kitchen, bar remains open

Reed and his family brought the restaurant back to life in 2010.

In early June, Dayton.com talked to Reed after he listed the restaurant for sale. He previously said it was time for him to sell the restaurant after dealing with staffing shortages, price increases due to inflation, and utility and insurance bills doubling.

“I’m getting tired,” Reed previously said. “This is my 12th year and I need to pass it down to somebody who is younger, energetic and has some creative ideas to boost business.”

The owner told Dayton.com Friday he hopes the economy will return to normal and allow the restaurant to once again serve their famous cabbage rolls.

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern appears to remain on the market for $450,000, according to a listing on LoopNet updated on Aug. 10.