Archdeacon, Chappelle among 2023 Dayton Region Walk of Fame inductees

Charity Broady

Having arrived as an infant with her father in the area around 1802, Broady was an early Ohio pioneer who survived several pro-slavery attacks and stayed to rebuild the community. She went on to help found the First Wesleyan Church, was a charter member and trustee of the United Daughters of Zion, and was a conductor on Dayton’s Underground Railroad. She died in 1899.

Dave Chappelle

In addition to hosting the Gem City Shine in 2019, a benefit concert following the mass shooting in the Oregon District, Chappelle created an entirely new concept for social-distanced entertainment, which was much-needed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the course of several years, he hosted “Chappelle and Friends” and “Chapelle Summer Camp,” bringing live performances of nationally known comedians to Yellow Springs.

Marvin Olinsky

Olinsky’s vision and leadership helped Five Rivers MetroParks become the park system that it is today. His dream of creating a unique facility and program for urban youth ultimately became reality with the creation of Adventure Central, which has been serving the youth of Dayton for nearly two decades.

The inductees will be recognized at the annual Dayton Region Walk of Fame luncheon which will be held on Oct. 11 at Sinclair Community College. Tickets for the event are now available at https://www.daytonregionwalkoffame.org/event-tickets-donations/.

The actual engraved stones on the Walk of Fame will be installed at a later date.

The Walk of Fame is installed in the sidewalks along West Third Street between Shannon and Broadway Streets in the historic Wright Dunbar Business District. Originally conceived as a recognition of the city of Dayton’s Centennial celebration in 1996, the project has expanded to include nearly 200 inductees.

The Walk of Fame event is Wright Dunbar, Inc.’s annual fundraiser to support initiatives in the Wright Dunbar neighborhood — home to the Wright brothers and Paul Laurence Dunbar.