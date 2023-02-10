Art supply shop reopens Saturday in Mike’s Bike Park

Bailey, a Dayton native, said he became interested in street art when he was 12. He recalled coming downtown with his mother and always seeing street art throughout the city. He said it wasn’t until he went to a skatepark in Moraine called The Cellar, where he met other artists and started creating his own art. The skatepark is no longer open, but Bailey said it reminds him a lot of Mike’s Bike Park, located at 1300 E. First St.

He said his favorite part of owning the art supply shop is meeting different types of people and seeing their work around the city.

Bailey said he hopes to educate kids on the do’s and don’ts of street art. He mentioned there are a few spots around Dayton that welcome street artists and said that he and his friends have received permission to do street art in certain areas.

“Do your research before you pick up a can,” Bailey said.

Bezaro Art Supply is planning to host art nights, paint jams and art shows. The shop is open noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit the store’s Instagram or Facebook pages.

The shop is also celebrating their two-year anniversary with a night of DJs, MCs and live music starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday at The Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St.