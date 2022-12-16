Baked goods from Yellow Springs Baking Company now available at W. Social Tap & Table

Karina Tafolla, who owns the bakery with Rob Houk, graduated from California’s Le Cordon Bleu, Baking & Patisserie in 2015. Two years later, Houk said they decided to move back to Ohio, where he grew up. He explained that they explored various opportunities in the area, including the Wright Dunbar District, but ultimately chose a site for their bakery in Yellow Springs.

“Although the timing was not right for us (in the Wright Dunbar District), we remained in contact with Erica (Hubler) and kept up with all the progress she and others were making in revitalizing the neighborhood.”

Hubler is the director of real estate for Wright Dunbar, Inc.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Tafolla and Houk opened Yellow Springs Baking Company, located at 305 N. Walnut Street next to Yellow Springs Brewing, in Dec. 2021. Houk said they embraced a ghost kitchen concept where customers can order online or walk-in.

“Erica recently introduced us to W. Social to explore an opportunity to collaborate by pairing Karina’s baked goods with various drinks, both coffee and liquor,” Houk said.

The rest is now history.

Dillin said the baked goods will compliment Soca’s breakfast offerings, the coffee shop, bar and other vendors. She added that they are looking forward to hosting beer and cookie pairings and bourbon tastings with pastries as well.

The bar and coffee shop is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Pastries will be finished to order to ensure warmness and freshness and can be ordered via DoorDash or via the W. Social Tap & Table app.