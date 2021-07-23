Beach vibes: Dayton Mall plans free outdoor family-friendly concert

The beach is coming to the Dayton Mall next month.
Dayton Mall, located at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., is inviting families to a free outdoor concert event on Saturday, Aug. 7. The event is beach-themed and will feature The Fries, a popular Dayton-area band.
Gates for The Beach Party Concert open at 3:30 p.m. with food trucks ready to feed guests. Confirmed food trucks include Tin Roof Mobile, Heart Attack on Wheels, Little Z Concessions, and Taco Street.
The Fries band is set to begin their performance at 5 p.m.
In addition to food trucks, there will be beer, wine and tropical, beach-themed drinks available for purchase. There will also be a giant slide and bouncy house, a misting fan, interactive soccer and photo opportunities with the Dayton Dutch Lions, and a Vendor Village.
“We are thrilled to welcome families to enjoy a fun afternoon out at Dayton Mall while raising money for such a great cause,” said Dave Duebber, General Manager at Dayton Mall. “August 7 is also Tax-Free weekend and we encourage guests to come early and save their seats and do some Back-To-School shopping at Dayton Mall.”
Starting at 4 p.m., a special “Surf Party” will begin and will include singing, dancing and interactive events. The Beach Party event is hosted in partnership with KidX Club, an organization that sponsors free events to encourage creativity, learning and curiosity, according to a Dayton Mall release.
“The Beach Party Concert is a fundraiser with proceeds from beer and wine sales benefitting the non-profit organization Fisher-Nightingale House,” according to the release. “The Fisher-Nightingale Houses are dedicated to providing an opportunity for military families to stay together and support each other when a loved one is undergoing medical treatment.”