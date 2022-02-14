BEST OF DAYTON: 54 unique places to shop for gifts, clothes and more in the region

2nd & Charles

350 E. Stroop Rd., Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Bookstore (2019)

2nd Street Market

600 E. 2nd St., Dayton

First Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2015)

First Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2016)

First Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2017)

First Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)

Second Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)

Agnes & Orson

106 Plum Street, Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2019)

American Thrift

5510 Springboro Pike Moraine

Honorable Mention: Best Thrift Store (2018)

Antique Marketplace of Beavercreek

3491 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek

Second Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2017)

Antiques Village

651 Lyons Rd Dayton

First Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2015)

First Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2016)

First Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2017)

Third Place: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2015)

Asanda Imports

230 Xenia Ave Yellow Springs

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)

Belle of Dayton

122 Van Buren St., Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2015)

Bonnett’s Book Store

502 E. 5th St., Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Bookstore (2019)

Books & Co.

4453 Walnut St., Beavercreek

Second Place: Best Bookstore (2019)

Butter Street Barn

454 Old Butter St., Germantown

Second Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2015)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2015)

Carillon Historical Park

1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

First Place: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2021)

Third Place: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2019)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2018)

Clash Dayton

521 E. 5th St., Dayton

First Place: Best place to shop if you don’t want to dress like everyone else (2018)

Second Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2015)

Second Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2015)

Second Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2015)

Second Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2015)

Second Place: Best Boutique (2019)

Third Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2016)

Third Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2016)

Third Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2017)

Third Place: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Local (2016)

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2017)

Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)

Clothes that Work

1133 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Ste. 392 Dayton

Second Place: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)

Coyne’s Crystals

25 East Main Street, Fairborn

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)

Daddy Katz

3250 Kettering Blvd., Moraine

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2018)

Dark Star Books

237 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

Honorable Mention: Best Bookstore (2019)

Dorothy Lane Market

Multiple area locations

Second Place: Best Dayton-centric gifts (2018)

Third Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2015)

Third Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2016)

Third Place: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2021)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Local (2017)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2018)

Echo Boutique

101 S. Market St., Troy

Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2019)

Esther Price

Multiple locations

First Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2015)

First Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2016)

First Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2017)

First Place: Best Dayton-centric gifts (2018)

First Place: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2019)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2018)

Feathers Vintage Clothing

440 E. 5th St., Dayton

Third Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2015)

Third Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2017)

Honorable Mention: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2015)

Fox Gallery

18 N. Main St., Germantown

Third Place: Best Boutique (2019)

Game Swap

2294 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2016)

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)

Gill Mart & Co.

2539 Shiloh Springs Rd., Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2018)

Goodwill

Multiple area locations

First Place: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2015)

Second Place: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2016)

Second Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2016)

Second Place: Best Thrift Store (2018)

Third Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2015)

Honorable Mention: Best Thrift Store (2019)

Grace Lane Boutique

133 E. 4th Street, Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2019)

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton ReStore

115 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2015)

Half Price Books

3310 Pentagon Blvd., Beavercreek

Third Place: Best Bookstore (2019)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2015)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2016)

Heart Mercantile

438 E. 5th St Dayton

First Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2017)

First Place: Best Boutique (2019)

First Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)

First Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2021)

Second Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)

Second Place: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2019)

Second Place: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2021)

Third Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2016)

Third Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2017)

Third Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2017)

Third Place: Best Dayton-centric gifts (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2016)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Local (2016)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2018)

Home 2 Home

261 E Alex Bell Rd Centerville

First Place: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)

Keener Farm Butcher Block

2857 Crescent Blvd Dayton

Second Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2016)

KP’s Kountry Primitives

1490 N Fairfield Rd, Ste A Beavercreek

Second Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2017)

Loralei’s Boutique

43 W Franklin St Centerville

Honorable Mention: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2015)

Honorable Mention: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2017)

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)

Luna Gifts & Botanicals

261 Wayne Avenue Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2016)

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2019)

Midwest Memories Antiques

24 W. Main St., Tipp City

Third Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2016)

Naturecraft

240 S. Heincke Rd., #874, Miamisburg

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2016)

New Enuf

269 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)

Omega Music

318 E. 5th St., Dayton

First Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2015)

First Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2016)

First Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2017)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2018)

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store

945 Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton

Third Place: Best Thrift Store (2018)

Stockslagers Greenhouse & Garden Center

14037 Eaton Pike Ste 35, New Lebanon

Second Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2017)

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)

The Contemporary Dayton

25 W. 4th Street, Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)

The Little Exchange

45 Park Ave Oakwood

First Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2015)

Second Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2016)

Third Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2017)

Third Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2021)

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)

The Secret Chamber Oddities

17 West Main St., Fairborn

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)

Theze Dealz - A Thrifty Boutique

3183 W. Siebenthaler Dr., Suite C, Dayton

First Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2017)

Third Place: Best Thrift Store (2019)

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Thrift Store (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)

This Old Couch

3930 Dayton Xenia Rd Beavercreek

Third Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)

Toxic Beauty Records

220 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

Second Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2015)

Second Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2017)

Third Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2016)

Unique Aromas

3412 N. Main St., Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)

Valley Thrift Store

1717 Woodman Dr., Kettering

First Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2015)

First Place: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2016)

First Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2016)

First Place: Best Thrift Store (2018)

First Place: Best Thrift Store (2019)

Second Place: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2015)

Second Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2017)

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)

Village Discount Outlet

3880 Linden Ave., Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2015)

Honorable Mention: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2015)

Honorable Mention: Best Thrift Store (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Thrift Store (2019)

Waynesville Antique Mall

69 S. Main Street, Waynesville

Third Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2015)

Wildflower Boutique

224 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

Second Place: Best place to shop if you don’t want to dress like everyone else (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2019)

Yellow Springs Toy Company

252 Xenia Ave. Yellow Springs

Third Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)

ZebraGirl Boutique

651 Lyons Road, Centerville

Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2019)

ZIG ZAG Gallery

101 E Alex Bell Rd, No. 172, Centerville

Second Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2021)