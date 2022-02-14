Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

BEST OF DAYTON: 54 unique places to shop for gifts, clothes and more in the region

Heart Mercantile offers some of the best gifts around with trinkets your loved one will cherish. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Heart Mercantile offers some of the best gifts around with trinkets your loved one will cherish. CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By Staff Report
16 minutes ago

Last year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.

They added to the winners and placers awarded during six Best of Dayton contests run by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News, which have exposed area residents to new options when it comes to eating, drinking, shopping and enjoying the area.

We went into the Best of Dayton archives to look at winners and finalists in some of the fun shopping-related contests. Here’s a look at places you could consider:

2nd & Charles

350 E. Stroop Rd., Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Bookstore (2019)

2nd Street Market

600 E. 2nd St., Dayton

First Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2015)

First Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2016)

First Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2017)

First Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)

Second Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)

Agnes & Orson

106 Plum Street, Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2019)

American Thrift

5510 Springboro Pike Moraine

Honorable Mention: Best Thrift Store (2018)

Antique Marketplace of Beavercreek

3491 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek

Second Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2017)

Antiques Village

651 Lyons Rd Dayton

First Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2015)

First Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2016)

First Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2017)

Third Place: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2015)

Asanda Imports

230 Xenia Ave Yellow Springs

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)

Belle of Dayton

122 Van Buren St., Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2015)

Bonnett’s Book Store

502 E. 5th St., Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Bookstore (2019)

Books & Co.

4453 Walnut St., Beavercreek

Second Place: Best Bookstore (2019)

Butter Street Barn

454 Old Butter St., Germantown

Second Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2015)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2015)

Carillon Historical Park

1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

First Place: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2021)

Third Place: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2019)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2018)

Clash Dayton

521 E. 5th St., Dayton

First Place: Best place to shop if you don’t want to dress like everyone else (2018)

Second Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2015)

Second Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2015)

Second Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2015)

Second Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2015)

Second Place: Best Boutique (2019)

Third Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2016)

Third Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2016)

Third Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2017)

Third Place: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Local (2016)

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2017)

Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)

Clothes that Work

1133 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Ste. 392 Dayton

Second Place: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)

Coyne’s Crystals

25 East Main Street, Fairborn

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)

Daddy Katz

3250 Kettering Blvd., Moraine

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2018)

Dark Star Books

237 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

Honorable Mention: Best Bookstore (2019)

Dorothy Lane Market

Multiple area locations

Second Place: Best Dayton-centric gifts (2018)

Third Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2015)

Third Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2016)

Third Place: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2021)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Local (2017)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2018)

Echo Boutique

101 S. Market St., Troy

Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2019)

Esther Price

Multiple locations

First Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2015)

First Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2016)

First Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2017)

First Place: Best Dayton-centric gifts (2018)

First Place: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2019)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2018)

Feathers Vintage Clothing

440 E. 5th St., Dayton

Third Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2015)

Third Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2017)

Honorable Mention: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2015)

Fox Gallery

18 N. Main St., Germantown

Third Place: Best Boutique (2019)

Game Swap

2294 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2016)

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)

Gill Mart & Co.

2539 Shiloh Springs Rd., Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2018)

Goodwill

Multiple area locations

First Place: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2015)

Second Place: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2016)

Second Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2016)

Second Place: Best Thrift Store (2018)

Third Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2015)

Honorable Mention: Best Thrift Store (2019)

Grace Lane Boutique

133 E. 4th Street, Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2019)

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton ReStore

115 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2015)

Half Price Books

3310 Pentagon Blvd., Beavercreek

Third Place: Best Bookstore (2019)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2015)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2016)

Heart Mercantile

438 E. 5th St Dayton

First Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2017)

First Place: Best Boutique (2019)

First Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)

First Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2021)

Second Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)

Second Place: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2019)

Second Place: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2021)

Third Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2016)

Third Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2017)

Third Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2017)

Third Place: Best Dayton-centric gifts (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2016)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Local (2016)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2018)

Home 2 Home

261 E Alex Bell Rd Centerville

First Place: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)

Keener Farm Butcher Block

2857 Crescent Blvd Dayton

Second Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2016)

KP’s Kountry Primitives

1490 N Fairfield Rd, Ste A Beavercreek

Second Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2017)

Loralei’s Boutique

43 W Franklin St Centerville

Honorable Mention: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2015)

Honorable Mention: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2017)

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)

Luna Gifts & Botanicals

261 Wayne Avenue Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2016)

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2019)

Midwest Memories Antiques

24 W. Main St., Tipp City

Third Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2016)

Naturecraft

240 S. Heincke Rd., #874, Miamisburg

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2016)

New Enuf

269 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)

Omega Music

318 E. 5th St., Dayton

First Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2015)

First Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2016)

First Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2017)

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2018)

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store

945 Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton

Third Place: Best Thrift Store (2018)

Stockslagers Greenhouse & Garden Center

14037 Eaton Pike Ste 35, New Lebanon

Second Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2017)

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)

The Contemporary Dayton

25 W. 4th Street, Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)

The Little Exchange

45 Park Ave Oakwood

First Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2015)

Second Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2016)

Third Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2017)

Third Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2021)

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)

The Secret Chamber Oddities

17 West Main St., Fairborn

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)

Theze Dealz - A Thrifty Boutique

3183 W. Siebenthaler Dr., Suite C, Dayton

First Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2017)

Third Place: Best Thrift Store (2019)

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Thrift Store (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)

This Old Couch

3930 Dayton Xenia Rd Beavercreek

Third Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)

Toxic Beauty Records

220 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

Second Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2015)

Second Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2017)

Third Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2016)

Unique Aromas

3412 N. Main St., Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)

Valley Thrift Store

1717 Woodman Dr., Kettering

First Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2015)

First Place: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2016)

First Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2016)

First Place: Best Thrift Store (2018)

First Place: Best Thrift Store (2019)

Second Place: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2015)

Second Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2017)

Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)

Village Discount Outlet

3880 Linden Ave., Dayton

Honorable Mention: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2015)

Honorable Mention: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2015)

Honorable Mention: Best Thrift Store (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Thrift Store (2019)

Waynesville Antique Mall

69 S. Main Street, Waynesville

Third Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2015)

Wildflower Boutique

224 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

Second Place: Best place to shop if you don’t want to dress like everyone else (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2018)

Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2019)

Yellow Springs Toy Company

252 Xenia Ave. Yellow Springs

Third Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)

ZebraGirl Boutique

651 Lyons Road, Centerville

Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2019)

ZIG ZAG Gallery

101 E Alex Bell Rd, No. 172, Centerville

Second Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2021)

In Other News
1
Travel back in time to tap trees for maple syrup at this free event
2
Oscar-winning, Centerville-raised Wright State grad reflects on career
3
Last-minute Bengals treats offered at Dayton foodie shops ahead of...
4
JUST IN: Opening date announced for new Mike’s Bike Park shop
5
BENGALS: Treats, cocktail specials and more, what to know before...

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top