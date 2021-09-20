dayton-daily-news logo
Best of Dayton has started! Here’s how to nominate

What to know about the Best of Dayton 2021 contest on Dayton.com and DaytonDailyNews.com.

14 minutes ago

It’s time to tell us who’s the Best of Dayton!

We’re looking for your help in picking the best in the area in 100 contests, from food to drinks to services and more.

CLICK HERE to nominate and vote in Best of Dayton

You can nominate once per day per contest using your email, and we’ve given you 15 days to nominate your favorites before we choose the finalists and start voting.

How to nominate

1. Click here to open the nomination page

2. Explore the contests you want to nominate for

First, click on one of the five categories we have this year: Food, Restaurants and Dining; Bars, Breweries and Nightlife; Arts, Entertainment and Music; People and Place; and Shopping Gifts and Services.

Then you’ll see a list of the contests. You can scroll down the list on the left and through the fields on the right.

3. Enter your nomination

Click into “Nomination Name.” If it’s your first nomination of the day, you’ll be asked to enter your email address (this helps us limit how often everyone can nominate).

Then type in your nomination in the “Your Nomination” field and click “Nominate.”

You can nominate up to once per day per contest, so nominate in as many contests as you’d like each day.

The timeline

» Nominations: Sept. 20-Oct. 4

» Voting: Oct. 18-Nov. 8

» Winners announced: Sunday, Dec. 12

