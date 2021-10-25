dayton-daily-news logo
BEST OF DAYTON: Here are the CLOSEST races so far. Keep voting to pick the winners!

Caption
Here are the Top 5 most-voted categories all time in Best of Dayton from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News

What to Know
By Staff Report
13 minutes ago

One week into voting for Best of Dayton, many of our 100 contests are already shaping up to go down to the wire.

From Best Appetizer to Best Breakfast to Best Chili, the voters in Dayton are torn on their favorites. We dug into the numbers to look for the closest races.

Voting will go through Monday, Nov. 8, so it’s time to head over and vote in these close contests below and your other favorites!

Here are the most competitive races so far:

CLICK HERE to vote in Best of Dayton

Best Appetizer

35.1%: Cooper’s Hawk Southwestern Eggrolls

33.5%: Bullwinkle’s Hash Puppies

31.4%: Bennett’s Publical Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

Best Arcade/Gaming

35.5%: Canal Street Arcade and Deli

33.9%: Scene75 Entertainment Center

20.5%: DK Effect

10.1%: Connect E-Sports

Best Asian Food

37.6%: Thai 9

34.1%: China Cottage

17.8%: Sky Asian Cuisine

10.5%: Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi

Best Barber Shop

33.6%: Fairborn Barbershop

32.9%: Centerville Barbers

22.3%: Hicks’ Barber Shop

11.3%: Jesse’s Barber Shop

Best Breakfast

37.2%: The Blue Berry Café

36.7%: Tank’s Bar and Grill

26.1%: First Watch

Best Brunch

32.3%: The Blue Berry Café

25.1%: Another Broken Egg Cafe

22.0%: Lily’s Dayton

20.6%: First Watch

Best Chili

40.7%: Tank’s Bar and Grill

39.2%: Skyline Chili

20.1%: Geez Grill & Pub

Best Comedy Club

38.1%: Wiley’s Comedy Club

35.5%: Funny Bone

26.4%: The Black Box Improv Theater

Best Concert Venue

40.0%: Rose Music Center at The Heights

39.1%: Fraze Pavilion

20.8%: Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Best Dayton landmark

41.5%: Carillon Historical Park

40.5%: National Museum of the US Air Force

18.0%: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

Best Dive Bar

40.0%: Mack’s Tavern

38.8%: King’s Point Pub

21.2%: The Barrel

Best Place to Take a Date

37.7%: Tender Mercy

36.1%: Salar Restaurant and Lounge

26.3%: The Barrel House

Best Realtor

39.4%: Kunal Patel Group

36.5%: Mark Ryan Group

24.1%: Jill Aldineh Team

Best Restaurant in the Oregon District

37.0%: Jay’s Seafood

36.5%: Thai 9

26.5%: Salar Restaurant and Lounge

Best Sports Bar

39.8%: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

33.8%: Roosters

26.4%: Bennett’s Publical

Most Romantic Restaurant

39.4%: Salar Restaurant and Lounge

33.3%: Oakwood Club

27.3%: The Paragon Supper Club

