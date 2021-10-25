BEST OF DAYTON: Here are the CLOSEST races so far. Keep voting to pick the winners!

One week into voting for Best of Dayton, many of our 100 contests are already shaping up to go down to the wire.
From Best Appetizer to Best Breakfast to Best Chili, the voters in Dayton are torn on their favorites. We dug into the numbers to look for the closest races.
Voting will go through Monday, Nov. 8, so it’s time to head over and vote in these close contests below and your other favorites!
Our most popular contests:
» Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists
» Who has the best pizza? Here are the finalists
Here are the most competitive races so far:
Best Appetizer
35.1%: Cooper’s Hawk Southwestern Eggrolls
33.5%: Bullwinkle’s Hash Puppies
31.4%: Bennett’s Publical Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos
Best Arcade/Gaming
35.5%: Canal Street Arcade and Deli
33.9%: Scene75 Entertainment Center
20.5%: DK Effect
10.1%: Connect E-Sports
Best Asian Food
37.6%: Thai 9
34.1%: China Cottage
17.8%: Sky Asian Cuisine
10.5%: Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi
Best Barber Shop
33.6%: Fairborn Barbershop
32.9%: Centerville Barbers
22.3%: Hicks’ Barber Shop
11.3%: Jesse’s Barber Shop
Best Breakfast
37.2%: The Blue Berry Café
36.7%: Tank’s Bar and Grill
26.1%: First Watch
Best Brunch
32.3%: The Blue Berry Café
25.1%: Another Broken Egg Cafe
22.0%: Lily’s Dayton
20.6%: First Watch
Best Chili
40.7%: Tank’s Bar and Grill
39.2%: Skyline Chili
20.1%: Geez Grill & Pub
Best Comedy Club
38.1%: Wiley’s Comedy Club
35.5%: Funny Bone
26.4%: The Black Box Improv Theater
Best Concert Venue
40.0%: Rose Music Center at The Heights
39.1%: Fraze Pavilion
20.8%: Levitt Pavilion Dayton
Best Dayton landmark
41.5%: Carillon Historical Park
40.5%: National Museum of the US Air Force
18.0%: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
Best Dive Bar
40.0%: Mack’s Tavern
38.8%: King’s Point Pub
21.2%: The Barrel
Best Place to Take a Date
37.7%: Tender Mercy
36.1%: Salar Restaurant and Lounge
26.3%: The Barrel House
Best Realtor
39.4%: Kunal Patel Group
36.5%: Mark Ryan Group
24.1%: Jill Aldineh Team
Best Restaurant in the Oregon District
37.0%: Jay’s Seafood
36.5%: Thai 9
26.5%: Salar Restaurant and Lounge
Best Sports Bar
39.8%: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill
33.8%: Roosters
26.4%: Bennett’s Publical
Most Romantic Restaurant
39.4%: Salar Restaurant and Lounge
33.3%: Oakwood Club
27.3%: The Paragon Supper Club
