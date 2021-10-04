BEST OF DAYTON: It’s the last day to nominate! Help us pick our finalists

It’s your last chance to nominate your favorites in Best of Dayton!
Our nomination period will end at 11:59 p.m. today, and because we choose our finalists mostly by how many times people or places are nominated, we want to hear from you. Click here to enter those final nominations in our 100 contests.
How to nominate
2. Explore the contests you want to nominate for
First, click on one of the five categories we have this year: Food, Restaurants and Dining; Bars, Breweries and Nightlife; Arts, Entertainment and Music; People and Place; and Shopping Gifts and Services.
Then you’ll see a list of the contests. You can scroll down the list on the left and through the fields on the right.
3. Enter your nomination
Click into “Nomination Name.” If it’s your first nomination of the day, you’ll be asked to enter your email address (this helps us limit how often everyone can nominate).
Then type in your nomination in the “Your Nomination” field and click “Nominate.”
You can nominate up to once per day per contest, so nominate in as many contests as you’d like each day.
The timeline
» Nominations: Sept. 20-Oct. 4
» Voting: Oct. 18-Nov. 8
» Winners announced: Sunday, Dec. 12
