Dayton flooring company turns artist’s work into a rug to be auctioned

We Care Arts is a nonprofit focused on the healing power of art and community, focusing on adults who are living with developmental disabilities, addiction and mental health issues.

“I can’t wait for somebody to actually get it and use it for a rec room or sports bar. I think it’s so awesome that it actually came to fruition,” Rachel said. “I never thought I would get this kind of recognition for my art.”

Rachel has always been an artist. She said she did lots of bead work with her mother growing up and it eventually evolved into drawing, painting and ceramics.

Her favorite thing about creating art is “the creativity (and) the freedom to express what you want to do.”

Bockrath Flooring & Rugs received more than 140 submissions to their annual rug design challenge. The business narrowed the entries down to a top four before posting the drawings on social media for people to choose their favorite.

Rachel’s drawing featuring an 8-ball used in pool was the winner.

Bockrath Flooring & Rugs presented a four-foot rug to Rachel on Feb. 26. A six-foot version of the rug will be available for auction at We Care Arts’ Black & White Gala from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at the Presidential Banquet Center in Dayton.

“We wanted to do something with the arts because we feel like our rugs kind of represent art for the floor,” said Erin Bockrath, who owns Bockrath Flooring & Rugs with her husband, Doug. “The combination of a nonprofit organization here in the community really aligned with what we thought would be a neat program.”

This is the seventh year of the rug challenge and all proceeds from the auction will go directly to We Care Arts.

MORE DETAILS

Tickets are sold out for the Black & White Gala. Those interested in participating in the auction can visit events.readysetauction.com/wecarearts/togetherwecare.