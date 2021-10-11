BEST OF DAYTON: When can I start voting?

It’s one week until Best of Dayton voting begins!
We’re going through your tens of thousands of nominations to choose the finalists in each of our 100 contests, and voting will debut on Monday at Dayton.com/best-of-dayton and DaytonDailyNews.com/best-of-dayton. The voting period will last for three weeks, through Monday, Nov. 8.
We’ll give you multiple finalists in each contest, and you pick your vote. You’ll be able to vote once per day per contest, and we want to hear from you often so we know the community’s favorites.
And which were your favorites during nominations? Here are the Top 20 in number of nominations:
1. Best Pizza Restaurant
2. Best Burger
3. Best Bakery
4. Best Donuts
5. Best Local Celebrity
6. Friendliest Restaurant/Bar Staff
7. Best Hair Salon
8. Best Local Band or Musician
9. Best Breakfast
10. Best Bartender
11. Best Local Photographer
12. Best Food Truck
13. Best Mexican Food
14. Best Local Brewery
15. Best Square-Cut Pizza
16. Best Wings
17. Best Ice Cream
18. Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
19. Best Fine Dining
20. Best Italian Restaurant
The timeline
» Voting: Oct. 18-Nov. 8
» Winners announced: Sunday, Dec. 12
Best of Dayton reigning champions:
» Arts, Entertainment and Music
» Bars, Beer, Breweries and Nightlife
» Fitness, Outdoors, Parks and Recreation
» Restaurants, Dishes and Sweet Treats
» Shopping and Services