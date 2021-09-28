BEST OF DAYTON: Which contests have been most popular each year?

dayton-daily-news logo
As the 2021 Best of Dayton contest continues with nominations until Monday, we went into the archives to look at the most popular contests in Best of Dayton history.

But then, check out the list below for the Top 10 most popular contests each year.

2019-20

1. Best Local Band or Musician

2. Best Tattoo Artist

3. Best Breakfast

4. Best Donuts

5. Best Local Photographer

6. Best Pizza Restaurant

7. Best BBQ

8. Best Burger

9. Best Ice Cream

10. Best Bakery

2018

1. Best Art Gallery

2. Best Asian Food

3. Best Pizza Restaurant

4. Best Breakfast

5. Best Burger

6. Best Bartender

7. Best Donuts

8. Best Local Celebrity

9. Best Sushi

10. Best Bakery

2017

1. Best Asian Food

2. Best Sushi

3. Best Hair Salon

4. Best Local Brewery

5. Best Pizza (Local or Chain)

6. Best Sandwich

7. Best Donuts

8. Best Spa

9. Best Place for a Picnic

10. Best Food Truck

2016

1. Best Local Artist

2. Best Local Celebrity

3. Best Local Brewery

4. Best Donuts

5. Best Bartender

6. Best Asian Food

7. Best BBQ

8. Best Pizza (Local or Chain)

9. Best Local Photographer

10. Best Breakfast

2015

1. Best Local Celebrity

2. Best Tattoo Shop

3. Best Bartender

4. Best Food Truck

5. Best Tattoo Artist

6. Best Hair Salon

7. Best Bakery

8. Best Local Artist

9. Best Karaoke

10. Best Pizza (Local or Chain)

