BEST OF DAYTON: Which Italian restaurant is the best in town?

This year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.
One of the most popular, as it is every year, is the Best Italian Restaurant category.
Here’s a look at the winners in the Best Italian Restaurant contest:
First place: Mamma DiSalvo’s
1375 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering
937-299-5831
Second place: Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen
3002 Woodman Dr., Kettering
937-293-9133
Third place: Franco’s
824 E. Fifth St., Dayton
937-222-0204
